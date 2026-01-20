Sharp Announces Leadership Succession: James Sanduski to Retire as President of Sharp Home Electronics Company of America

Grace Dolan Named as Successor

MONTVALE, N.J., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Home Electronics Company of America (SHCA) today announced that James Sanduski, President of SHCA, will retire on March 31 of this year after a distinguished 41-year career, including 37 years in the consumer electronics and home appliance industries. The company has named Grace Dolan, currently Senior Vice President of Sharp Electronics Marketing Company of America (SEMCA), to succeed him as President of SHCA on April 1.

This transition is the result of a thoughtful, yearlong succession planning process by Sanduski and the executive management team to ensure continuity and long-term stability for the organization.

"Jim has shaped Sharp in meaningful ways, and we are deeply grateful for the strong foundation he leaves behind. His commitment to our people, our customers, and the business has been instrumental in bringing us to where we are today," said Jeff Ashida, Chairman and CEO of Sharp Electronics Corporation. "As we thank Jim for his many contributions, we are excited to welcome Grace into this role. She brings the strategic clarity and disciplined execution needed to lead Sharp's consumer business into its next phase of growth."

Sanduski's retirement marks the conclusion of a 14-year tenure at Sharp Electronics, the longest chapter of his career. During his leadership, he significantly expanded the market for the company's pioneering signature product, the Sharp Microwave Drawer™ Oven, developed and assembled in Memphis, TN, and led Sharp's expansion into the full suite of major kitchen appliances, making it the only Japanese brand in the US to offer a complete kitchen portfolio.

"Leading SHCA has been the privilege of a lifetime," said Sanduski. "I have seen this industry reinvent itself time and time again, but the culture of innovation and resilience we have built here at Sharp is what I am most proud of. After 37 years in the industry, the timing is right to step away, especially knowing that the organization is in such exceptional hands with Grace's remarkable ability to transform brands, open new markets, and build powerful partnerships."

As President of SHCA, Dolan will continue to lead Sharp's sales and marketing subsidiary as well as assume direct oversight of Sharp's appliance manufacturing facility in Memphis, TN, and the services solutions group, which operates in both Memphis, TN, and Montvale, NJ.

Bringing senior leadership experience from Samsung, Frontier Communications and Johnson & Johnson, Dolan has worked closely with Sanduski to prepare for this transition since joining Sharp Electronics last August. Her appointment reflects a continued focus on growth and innovation. Under her leadership, the company will build winning strategies that identify emerging product opportunities, anticipate industry trends, and strengthen relationships with key stakeholders.

"I am honored to step into this role and build upon the incredible foundation Jim has established," said Dolan. "Through our work together over the past few months, I have gained a deep appreciation for the passion and commitment that drive this team. I look forward to leading SHCA into its next chapter, unlocking new opportunities that will serve our customers for years to come."

To ensure a seamless leadership transfer, Sanduski will continue with Sharp Electronics in an advisory role through the end of June.

About Sharp Home Electronics Company of America

SHCA is the Consumer Products Division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, the U.S. subsidiary of Sharp Corporation. Sharp is the only Japanese brand in the U.S. to offer a complete portfolio of major kitchen appliances, designed around people and backed by a long-standing commitment to quality and reliability. Sharp's kitchen portfolio includes its category-defining Sharp Microwave Drawer™ ovens, Celerity™ High-Speed Ovens, SuperSteam+™ ovens, and Sharp Carousel® microwave ovens. The company's broader consumer portfolio also includes AQUOS™ TVs and Plasmacluster® Ion air purifiers. SHCA operates through three distinct groups. Sharp Electronics Marketing Company of America (SEMCA) leads sales and brand strategy from New Jersey. Sharp Manufacturing Company of America (SMCA) produces cooking appliances in Memphis, TN and Sharp Services and Support Group (SSG) provides nationwide customer service, warranties, and technical support.

Sharp Corporation is named among the top 10 electronics companies on Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for 2025 while Sharp Electronics Corporation is recognized as a 2025 Best Places to Work in NJ for the fifth consecutive year. It has received multiple honors including the Globee Gold Award for Customer Service Champion of the Year. Learn more at http://www.sharpusa.com/.

Sharp, AQUOS, Carousel, Microwave Drawer, Celerity, SuperSteam+, Plasmacluster, and all related trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Sharp Corporation and/or its affiliated companies. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

