Sharp Business Systems Named Partner of the Year

"Over the past five years, Sharp and Continuum have worked tirelessly to deliver cost-effective IT services to organizations across the country," said Newt Higman, National Director, Managed IT Services, Sharp Business Systems. "In this age of sophisticated cyber threats and IT budget challenges, Sharp customers can benefit from the combined strengths and unparalleled level of protection of our available cybersecurity offering. We're honored to receive this recognition by Continuum and look forward to many more years of delivering cutting-edge IT solutions to our valued clients."

Sharp has been working with Continuum and its suite of managed IT services since 2014. The relationship allows Sharp to provide available services for cybersecurity, network monitoring and management, help desk support, mobile device management and backup/disaster recovery. These services allow businesses to operate with a proactive approach to help avoid potential IT issues.

"Continuum's partner awards are designed to recognize the leaders in the managed services industry, and year after year, that's exactly what Sharp has proven to be," said Bob Kocis, CRO at Continuum. "I congratulate the team at Sharp for earning this recognition and for their amazing success and growth in the market."

The 2019 Navigate conference brought together several key players in managed IT services with the purpose of empowering growth-minded service providers to discover the skills, solutions and tools to define their path to success. Sharp has been recognized at Navigate for the past four years. In 2016, Sharp was awarded the Revenue Rock Star Award, which is presented to the partner with revenue that grew at the highest rate in the previous 12 months. In 2017, Sharp received its first Continuum Partner of the Year award. Last year, Sharp received the Continuum Partner of the Year award and the Continuum U Master Award, which recognizes the partner with the highest adoption of Continuum's educational certification program.



About Continuum

Continuum is the proactive platform for what's next. With technologies and services spanning security to backup to monitoring, the Continuum platform anticipates and tackles MSPs' next challenge—enabling them to grow with confidence.

About Sharp Electronics Corporation

Sharp Electronics Corporation is the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's Sharp Corporation. Sharp is a worldwide developer of one-of-a-kind home appliances, networked multifunctional office solutions, professional displays and energy systems. Sharp was recently honored as an inaugural Thomson Reuters Top 100 Global Technology Leader, recognized as one of the tech industry's most operationally sound and financially successful organizations.

About Sharp Business Systems

Sharp Business Systems is the direct sales division of Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America, which markets Sharp's business products, including its new Synappx™ family of collaboration applications that help address the workforce's increased expectation of secure accessibility, ease of use and mobility; its full line of multifunction printers (MFPs); and professional display products, including the AQUOS BOARD® interactive display system.

For more information about Sharp's business products, contact Sharp Business Systems, 100 Paragon Drive, Montvale, N.J., 07645. For online product information, visit our website at www.sharp-sbs.com .

