Sharp Capital Advisors Supports BUILD Organization's Annual Turkey and Winter Coat Giveaway

BUILD provides essential services to thousands of disadvantaged and at-risk youths on Chicago's West Side. These neighborhoods, like many low-income Black and Latino communities, have been disproportionately impacted by the nation's ill-conceived war on drugs. In addition to offering crisis intervention, counseling, and other support services at schools throughout the area, BUILD has constructed a state-of-the-art community center in Austin. This facility includes a health clinic, one-on-one counseling, music studio, art studio, woodworking shop, fully functioning garden and farmers market, gymnasium, and other spaces for community gatherings. BUILD's center has become a beacon of hope in these impoverished communities and a model now being emulated across the country.

Since its inception, BUILD has impacted over 100,000 youth, providing them with the resources and support needed to overcome adversity and achieve their potential. In the past year alone, BUILD has served more than 6,000 young people, offering over 50,000 hours of programming and support services.

"Supporting BUILD's initiatives is incredibly important to us," said Steve, a former board member of BULD and co-founder at Sharp Capital Advisors. "We believe in their mission and are committed to helping reverse the negative impacts of the war on drugs in our communities."

Sharp Capital Advisors is dedicated to providing best-in-class transaction advice and execution services within the cannabis industry. Our mission is to help cannabis businesses navigate complex financial transactions and achieve their strategic growth objectives while adhering to the highest levels of integrity and honesty1. We are committed to promoting a diverse organization and donating a portion of our profits annually to communities negatively impacted by the war on drugs1.

Both Steve and Rebecca, co-founders of Sharp Capital Advisors, have been deeply involved with BUILD. They have served on the board, volunteer their time, and provide financial sponsorships to support BUILD's mission. Their dedication and hands-on involvement have been instrumental in fostering a strong partnership between Sharp Capital Advisors and BUILD.

Join us in supporting BUILD's mission. Your donation can make a significant impact on the lives of at-risk youth and their families. To contribute, please visit BUILD's donation page.

