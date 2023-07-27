Sharp Celebrates its Third Straight Year as NJBIZ Best Place to Work in New Jersey

Closely follows Sharp's receipt of the 2023 NJBIZ Empowering Women Award

MONTVALE, N.J., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Electronics Corporation (SEC), located in Montvale, NJ, announces that it has been named by NJBIZ as a Best Place to Work in New Jersey 2023 for the third consecutive year. Sharp was recognized in the large company category (250+ employees) alongside several other prominent businesses in the state. This achievement follows the receipt of another prestigious workplace award, as Sharp was also recently recognized in the inaugural NJBIZ Empowering Women awards for its innovative efforts advancing women in the workplace and the community.

Sharp selected as one of NJBIZ’s 2023 Best Places to Work

Winners of NJBIZ's 2023 Best Places to Work are selected based off a confidential survey completed by employees to gather feedback about their employers and why they believe their company is an ideal place to work, as well as their thoughts on company policies and benefits. This year, an unprecedented number of companies completed the survey, resulting in 150 winning companies.

To be recognized for the Empowering Women awards, Sharp shared some of the work of its Women Influencing Sharp's Evolution (WISE) employee resource group. Founded in 2018, WISE provides opportunities for professional development and networking for Sharp women, fostering a diverse and inclusive culture and celebrating women's accomplishments at Sharp.

"To not only be recognized by NJBIZ as a Best Place to Work in New Jersey for a third consecutive year, but to also receive an award for empowering women is a true honor for all of us here at Sharp and a testimony to Sharp's amazing employees," says Jeff Ashida, Chairman, President and CEO, Sharp Electronics Corporation in the U.S. "What makes these awards even more satisfying is they reinforce the collaborative environment and common goals towards success to which we are all committed. Thank you to NJBIZ and all our employees who make Sharp the best place to work."

Winners for the Empowering Women and Best Places to Work awards will be honored at awards ceremonies on August 1, 2023 and September 28, 2023, respectively.

About Sharp Electronics Corporation

Sharp Electronics Corporation in the U.S. & Latin America is part of Sharp Corporation, a global technology company. We aim to help consumers and organizations of all sizes in our region enhance their performance and adapt to the future through innovative home and business products and services. Sharp is an expert in both business to business (B2B) and consumer (B2C) innovation and continues its commitment to invest in new products and services. In fact, Sharp has been named to Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Company List, ranking the world's most respected and reputable companies. For more information about Sharp Electronics Corporation, visit our website at sharpusa.com.

Contact:

Peppercomm for Sharp

Paul Merchan

212.931.6172

[email protected]

SOURCE Sharp Electronics Corporation