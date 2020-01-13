Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center Opens New Hospital Tower

"Our goal has always been to provide the people of the South Bay with the latest in proven medical technology along with compassionate experts who provide the excellence of care that defines Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center," says Pablo Velez, PhD, RN, Chief Executive Officer of Sharp Chula Vista. "The opening of the new tower is our way of continuing to ensure that world-class care will always be close to home for the entire community."

The project is Sharp HealthCare's largest single investment to date and the South Bay's first new hospital in more than 40 years. It was funded through philanthropic donations to Sharp HealthCare Foundation, bonds, cash reserves, and the Medi-Cal hospital fee program. The design-build team for the project included Hensel Phelps, SmithGroup, and AVRP Studios.

"The new hospital tower at Sharp Chula Vista is one of the safest hospitals in the world," says Damian Buessing, vice president and district manager at Hensel Phelps. "Embracing Sharp HealthCare's high-reliability standards, our construction design strategies provided the safest and cleanest environment where Sharp Chula Vista employees can work, where physicians can practice medicine, and patients can receive care."

As a Planetree-Designated hospital since 2014, the new tower also includes a sweeping new main entrance and lobby and additional space for support services, including pharmacy and kitchen.

"Our design was inspired by the new tower's location, perched high on a hillside overlooking San Diego and the Pacific beyond," says Bonnie Khang-Keating, director of SmithGroup's San Diego and Los Angeles offices. "The Ocean View Tower at Sharp Chula Vista exemplifies its community in an accessible, transparent design that evokes a feeling of refuge and healing."

Follow the link for photos: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/9rlykpihlfvy0kj/AAAb-8Footjr7qoAFcr4HGopa?dl=0

About Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center

Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center is a 343-bed hospital with the largest array of health care services in San Diego's South Bay. With this new tower, the medical campus will include 449 patient beds. A Designated Planetree Patient-Centered Care Hospital, Sharp Chula Vista is home to the region's most comprehensive heart program and also offers exceptional services for orthopedic care and women and infants. The Douglas & Nancy Barnhart Cancer Center offers patients the most advanced treatment technology, a unique healing environment and an extraordinary level of care. Sharp Chula Vista is the largest health care provider and one of the largest private employers in South County, employing more than 2,000 staff and maintaining privileges with nearly 500 affiliated physicians.

About Hensel Phelps, SmithGroup and AVRP Studios

Founded in 1937, Hensel Phelps specializes in building development, construction and facility services. As one of the largest employee-owned general contractors in the United States, Hensel Phelps has built their company on four pillars: people, process, partnership and technology. This Hensel Phelps Way brings clients' vision to life with a comprehensive approach that begins with innovative planning and extends throughout the entire life of the property. As one of San Diego's largest construction employers, Hensel Phelps has been an engaged community partner in San Diego for over 30 years.

SmithGroup is one of the world's preeminent integrated design firms. Working across a network of 15 offices in the U.S. and China, a team of 1,300 experts is committed to excellence in strategy, design and delivery. The firm partners with forward-looking clients to maximize opportunities, minimize risk and solve their most complex problems. SmithGroup creates exceptional design solutions for healthcare, science and technology organizations, higher education and cultural institutions, urban environments, diverse workplaces, mixed-use and waterfront developments, and parks and open spaces.

AVRP Studios is a leading architectural, interior design and planning firm in Southern California. Innovation, creativity and collaboration drive us. We are passionate about great design and the creation of places for people with our clients' involvement. Our firm is built around an organization that encourages the creative process, innovation across industries and the involvement of our clients across all of our studios. Our award winning history serves as an example in our resolve and dedication to our client's involvement in the creative process.

