Sharp Debuts the World's First Smart Convection Microwave Drawer™ Oven at the 2021 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show

The appliance technology that home cooks everywhere have been pining for, it combines sensor microwave cooking with dual convection fans for turntable-free baking, roasting, grilling, and air frying to provide a revolutionary and modern cooking experience. And of course, you'll find all the features that you've come to expect from a world-class, Wi-Fi enabled, Smart-Home Ready, Microwave Drawer Oven from Sharp, including Easy Wave Open, and concealed panel with premium touch-glass controls.

The 24" SMD2499FS Convection Microwave Drawer™ Oven allows users to take their cooking capabilities to the next level with this microwave oven's smart features, including access to recipes, tips, and, remote control through the Sharp Kitchen app and compatibility with Amazon Echo devices for voice-enabled commands1.

"Forward-thinking innovation has always been a top priority for Sharp, especially when we look to propel our brand promise of Simply Better Living to help consumers live healthier lifestyles," Jim Sanduski, President, SHCA. "The Smart Convection Microwave Drawer Oven is our next step in advancing the modern kitchen, and we're excited to see the benefits this appliance will bring to home cooks everywhere."

In addition to its smart features, the SMD2499FS is built with efficiency and convenience in mind to enhance everyday cooking needs:

Three Speed Cook modes that mix convection with microwave cooking for faster, tastier meals.

Air Fry mode makes food tender on the inside and crispy golden-brown on the outside.

Convection Grill mode allows you to cook beef, pork, chicken, or fish. Grill-up some burgers and hot-dogs indoors for a fast, family meal any time of the year.

Convection Bake mode is perfect for bread, muffins, cakes, and pizza. The dual convection fans circulate heated air and lift your baking to new heights.

Convection Roast mode is perfect for roast dishes such as whole chicken, beef, and pork.

Toast mode makes toasting up-to 6 slices of bread and bagels in your Convection Microwave Drawer Oven simple by selecting the desired level of browning with pre-timed options on the SHARP KITCHEN app.

Warm mode turns your Convection Microwave Drawer Oven into the warming drawer that every kitchen needs. Keep family dishes such as casseroles, vegetables, and quiches warm and delicious.

Includes a dishwasher safe, porcelain cooking dish with two racks that can be used individually or simultaneously for up to two 9" x 13" baking dishes.

The concealed, drop-down touch-glass controls are easy-to-see and operate at a convenient 45 o angle.

Features Sharp's "Easy Wave Open" function for touchless accessibility and opening of the microwave drawer.

Built-in airflow control safely redirects hot air ventilation away from surfaces, including walls and cabinets, allowing for flush mounting.

Plugs into a standard 120V/15-amp household outlet for a simplified installation.

The optional, 2-drawer under-the-counter pedestal accessory (SKCD24U0GS) simply slides in for easy installation.

"Beyond the glamour and luxury of this new appliance, our focus at Sharp is always to deliver products that make life easier in the kitchen, and the SMD2499FS comes with all the bells and whistles to achieve that," said Peter Weedfald, Senior V.P. of Sales and Marketing, Sharp Electronics Marketing Company of America.

The SMD2499FS follows the recently released Sharp Smart Countertop Microwave Oven— the first-ever Alexa-enabled microwave from Sharp.

The 24" SMD2499FS Convection Microwave Drawer™ Oven will be available for $2,229.99 at select retail locations. Visit Sharp virtually at KBIS from February 9-12, 2021.

About Sharp Home Electronics Company of America (SHCA)

SHCA is the U.S. Consumer Products Group of Sharp Electronics Corporation, the U.S. sales subsidiary of Sharp Corporation, a worldwide developer and manufacturer of one-of-a-kind premium technology products. SHCA includes the manufacturing of certain home appliances in Memphis, TN together with the sales & marketing and servicing of home electronics in the United States. Leading products include Sharp Carousel®, Microwave Drawer™, SuperSteam+ ovens, and Plasmacluster® Ion air purifiers.

Sharp Corporation appears on Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for 2020, received a 2018 Thomson Reuters TOP 100 Global Technology Leader Award, and appeared on the Forbes America's Best Employers 2017 list. Learn more at http://www.sharpusa.com/.

Sharp, Carousel, Microwave Drawer, SuperSteam+, Plasmacluster, Healsio, and all related trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Sharp Corporation and/or its affiliated companies. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

Press Contact:

Kellyn Curtis

972.816.1355

[email protected]

SOURCE Sharp Electronics Corporation

