Sharp showcases its latest display technology through strategic partner exhibits, hosts executive meetings and previews its future technology at Las Vegas Country Club

MONTVALE, N.J., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA), a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation (SEC), is showcasing its latest display technologies and solutions in strategic partner booths at InfoComm, the largest professional audio-visual industry trade show in North America, held in Las Vegas, NV from June 17 to 19. Sharp will also host executive meetings and preview future technology at the Las Vegas Country Club.

Sharp Delivers Curated Experience at InfoComm 2026

"We are excited to connect with customers and partners at this year's InfoComm 2026 to discuss the future of Sharp display technology," said Mark Quiroz, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Sharp Display Division. "We have chosen to prominently feature our latest products on the show floor in collaboration with a few strategic partners, complemented with targeted meetings and discussions focused on our latest efforts and ongoing commitment to develop display solutions engineered for superior quality, performance, and longevity."

The AV industry increasingly delivers value through integrated solutions and partners rather than standalone products from manufacturers. As customer needs continue to evolve, Sharp is placing greater emphasis on meaningful, one-on-one engagement. This year's approach enables deeper conversations with customers, partners, and prospects around their specific business challenges and technology priorities, while still allowing attendees to experience Sharp innovations through our partner ecosystem across the show floor.

For the first time at InfoComm, Sharp and BrightSign will debut a new solution featuring Sharp PN-M and PN-P series displays and its SDM Player with BrightSign® Built-In, a powerful System-on-a-Chip (SoC) solution that transforms how organizations deploy digital signage. Designed to slide directly into the Intel® Smart Display Module (SDM) slot of Sharp's professional displays, this solution eliminates the need for external cabling, power bricks, or mounting hardware.

Sharp's All-In-One Display, LD-A1651, will take center stage in BrightSign's booth. Offering an intuitive SOC platform, the All-in-One dvLED displays create a unified user experience across Sharp's SOC display ecosystem and are designed for quick, hassle-free installations. It is a striking centerpiece built to elevate presentations and capture attention on the trade show floor.

To ensure attendees maximize their InfoComm experience, Sharp is featuring its latest technology within additional strategic partner booths across the show floor. This includes Sharp's award winning All-In-One Direct View LED displays and traditional LCD displays that are engineered for performance and valued by global corporations, educational institutions, and retailers.

To facilitate more focused discussions, technical workshops and demonstrations, Sharp will also host meetings at the "Sharp Oasis" located at the Las Vegas Country Club.

Demonstrations of the newest solutions will include:

Sharp SDM Player with BrightSign Built In – in addition to being featured in BrightSign's booth, customers can also see this newly developed, customer-led solution while meeting with the Sharp team.

– in addition to being featured in BrightSign's booth, customers can also see this newly developed, customer-led solution while meeting with the Sharp team. LD-EC Series dvLED – the new award-winning dvLED line redefines visual excellence by utilizing advanced Chip-on-Board technology, which delivers stunning contrast ratios up to 10,000 to 1, while simultaneously offering up to a 60% reduction in power consumption and a 50% faster installation time compared to traditional solutions.

– the new award-winning dvLED line redefines visual excellence by utilizing advanced Chip-on-Board technology, which delivers stunning contrast ratios up to 10,000 to 1, while simultaneously offering up to a 60% reduction in power consumption and a 50% faster installation time compared to traditional solutions. LD-M Series COB All-In-One dvLED – Sharp's next generation All-In-One dvLED series, coming later this year. The series includes 108-inch, 135-inch, and 162-inch class size Full HD models, powered by COB technology for improved energy efficiency, greater durability, and reduced installation and maintenance costs.

– Sharp's next generation All-In-One dvLED series, coming later this year. The series includes 108-inch, 135-inch, and 162-inch class size Full HD models, powered by COB technology for improved energy efficiency, greater durability, and reduced installation and maintenance costs. PN-LB3 Series AQUOS BOARD® interactive displays – Sharp's newest addition to its interactive lineup. Now available to order in 65-inch, 75-inch and 86-inch class sizes, the new PN-LB3 Series offers a powerful, all-in-one solution that simplifies communication, enhances engagement and delivers seamless collaboration to classrooms, corporate workspaces, and digital signage.

Sharp's technologies will be featured at seven partner exhibits across InfoComm 2026, including Almo ProAV (C7636), Appspace (C7228), AVI-SPL (C5601), BrightSign (C5301), Spectrio (N8363), TD SYNNEX (C5115), and Utelogy (C6603). Or experience some of the future technologies by meeting with Sharp at the Las Vegas Country Club from June 17–18, 2026.

For more details on our presence at InfoComm 2026, please visit https://business.sharpusa.com/infocomm.

About Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America

Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA) is a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's Sharp Corporation, a global technology company which has been named to Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Company List. Sharp strives to help businesses achieve Simply Smarter work by helping companies manage workflow efficiently, create immersive and engaging environments, and increase productivity. SIICA offers a full suite of secure printer and copier solutions, commercial displays and projectors, Dynabook laptops, management and productivity software and fully managed services. As a total solutions provider, Sharp has a reputation for innovation, quality, reliability, and industry-leading customer support expertise.

For more information on Sharp's business products, visit our website at business.sharpusa.com. Become a fan of Sharp business products on Facebook, follow us on X, LinkedIn and Instagram and watch us on YouTube .

Peppercomm for Sharp

Paul Merchan

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SOURCE Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA)