Visitors to Booth N6960 Will Get a First Look at New Production Print Innovations, an Expanded Partner Ecosystem and Sharp's Complete Digital Production Press Series

MONTVALE, N.J., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA), a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, will showcase its most expansive production print portfolio to date at PRINTING United Expo 2026, taking place September 23–25 in Las Vegas. At booth N6960, attendees will have the opportunity to experience Sharp's complete Digital Production Press Series portfolio in one location for the first time and preview new models that further strengthen the company's growing set of solutions in this space.

Sharp to Showcase Its Most Comprehensive Production Print Portfolio Yet at PRINTING United Expo 2026

As production print providers seek new ways to differentiate their businesses and improve profitability, Sharp continues to expand its digital press ecosystem with technologies and strategic alliances designed to help customers diversify applications, streamline workflows and create new revenue opportunities.

"PRINTING United provides an ideal opportunity for customers, partners and industry professionals to see how Sharp's production print portfolio continues to evolve," said Dino Pagliarello, Vice President of Product Management and Production Print, Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America. "Beyond showcasing our complete production press portfolio, we're excited to demonstrate how specialty toner technology, workflow automation and our growing ecosystem of partners can help print providers expand into higher-value applications and create new opportunities for profitable growth."

Visitors to the Sharp booth will be among the first to preview two new upcoming color production print models that complement Sharp's production print portfolio. In addition to standard CMYK printing, both new presses will support an expanded range of specialty toners, including gold, silver, white, pink, clear and textured paper toner, enabling print providers to create eye-catching applications that help differentiate their offerings and drive new revenue opportunities.

Additionally, visitors will experience:

Sharp's complete family of Digital Production Press Series printers in one place.

An exclusive preview of new color production print models that complete Sharp's color production print lineup, featuring specialty toner capabilities and textured paper.

Solutions that support digital embellishment, specialty print applications and workflow automation.

How Sharp's growing network of strategic third-party alliances is enhancing the production print ecosystem and creating new opportunities for print providers.

Meetings with Sharp production print specialists and solutions' partners designed to help businesses drive greater profitability, efficiency and growth.

The Digital Production Press Series combines advanced print capabilities with powerful workflow tools to help commercial printers, in-plants and high-volume production environments meet demanding customer requirements. The platforms offer high-speed color and monochrome production printing, real-time image quality optimization, advanced paper handling and support for specialty colors and embellishment applications.

Sharp's presence at PRINTING United 2026 reflects the company's continued investment in production print technology and its commitment to helping customers expand beyond traditional print through innovative applications, automation technologies and strategic industry partnerships.

For more information about Sharp's Digital Production Press Series, visit: https://business.sharpusa.com/digital-presses.

About Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America

Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA), a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, markets a broad portfolio of production print technology, document systems, visual solutions, laptops and managed services designed to help organizations work smarter. A division of Sharp Corporation, SIICA is committed to developing innovative technologies and services that help businesses increase productivity, improve collaboration and achieve Simply Smarter work.

For more information on Sharp's business products, visit our website at business.sharpusa.com. Become a fan of Sharp business products on Facebook, follow us on X, LinkedIn and Instagram and watch us on YouTube .

Peppercomm for Sharp

Paul Merchan

[email protected]

SOURCE Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA)