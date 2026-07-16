Collaboration provides a simplified structure for bringing spot UV, foil and tactile finishing to the Sharp 6-color production press

MONTVALE, N.J., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA), a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, today announced a collaboration between Sharp and Duplo USA Corporation. Within the new framework, production print providers can now purchase from Sharp, or Sharp authorized dealers, Duplo's industry-leading digital finishing technologies with the Sharp BP-1200S Production Print Platform as a unified ecosystem rather than as independent products.

Sharp and Duplo Announce Off-Line Finishing Embellishment Alliance

The collaboration brings together Sharp's expanded color gamut and specialty toner capabilities with Duplo's industry-leading digital embellishment technologies to enable a new level of premium print applications.

The Sharp 6-color BP-1200S platform already delivers exceptional color accuracy, expanded vibrancy and specialty toner options for production environments. Through this alliance, customers can now easily integrate Duplo's DDC-810 Pro Raised Spot UV Coater, DFL-700/500 Foil/Laminator, and DFL-200 Xpress Foil to further enhance output with dimensional and tactile effects that elevate printed materials. With Duplo's enhancement solutions, print providers can add dimensional spot UV effects, produce raised tactile finishes and apply metallic foil accents that transform standard printed pieces into premium products.

Together, Sharp and Duplo enable print providers to move beyond traditional CMYK production into high-value applications that command premium pricing and help differentiate print service providers in competitive markets. The combined technologies make it easier to create a wide range of specialty products, including luxury business cards, premium brochures and book covers, direct mail pieces with tactile enhancements, invitations and specialty stationery, high-end marketing collateral and short-run packaging prototypes.

"This collaboration with Duplo reflects Sharp's commitment to expanding the creative and revenue potential of the BP-1200S platform," said Dino Pagliarello, Vice President, Product Management and Production Print, Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America. "By pairing our 6-color production print capabilities with Duplo's sophisticated embellishment technologies, we're enabling print providers to deliver visually striking, high-value applications that stand out in today's competitive marketplace."

"We are excited to align with Sharp to bring our on-demand print embellishment products to the BP-1200S platform," said Mimi Palomo, Partner Alliance Director of Duplo USA. "By combining Sharp's exceptional 6-color print technology with Duplo's digital finishing solutions, print providers can create more premium applications that help their business stand out and deliver greater value to their customers."

This alliance also creates new opportunities for production print providers looking to expand their capabilities and differentiate their offerings in an increasingly competitive market. By integrating Duplo's advanced embellishment technologies into the Sharp BP-1200S digital press ecosystem, print providers can produce premium, high-value applications on demand that help attract new customers, enhance brand impact and open the door to more profitable print opportunities.

By combining production print innovation with advanced finishing technologies, Sharp and Duplo are empowering print providers and channel partners alike to deliver higher-value applications and unlock new growth opportunities in the evolving production print market.

About Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America

Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA) is a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's Sharp Corporation, a global technology company which has been named to Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Company List. SIICA helps businesses achieve Simply Smarter work through secure production printers, office print solutions, commercial displays, laptops, software, and managed services. Sharp's commitment to innovation, quality, and customer support remains unmatched in the industry.

For more information on Sharp's business products, visit our website at business.sharpusa.com. Become a fan of Sharp business products on Facebook, follow us on X, LinkedIn and Instagram and watch us on YouTube .

Peppercomm for Sharp

Paul Merchan

[email protected]

Press Contact for Duplo

Diana Blanco

Marketing Operations/Media Manager, Duplo USA

[email protected]

949-752-8222 x276

SOURCE Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA)