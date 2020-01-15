Sharp Earns Astounding 14 Buyers Lab Winter 2020 Pick Awards

MONTVALE, N.J., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA), a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation (SEC), today announces that Sharp has earned a total of 14 Pick awards for Winter 2020, the most Keypoint Intelligence - Buyers Lab 2020 Pick awards in the Copier MFP category compared to all other competitors. Every color model, from 26 ppm – 60 ppm, as well as every tested monochrome model within the same speed range, earned top awards.

In addition to the 12 highly coveted Pick awards for Color/Monochrome Copier MFPs, Sharp was also honored with 2 additional Pick awards in the Color/Monochrome Printer MFP category. Recently, Sharp also received a 2020 Outstanding Achievement in Innovation Pick Award for its Synappx™ family of smart office software solutions. Additionally, Sharp is the current holder of the 2018 – 2021 Buyers Lab Most Reliable Monochrome Copier MFP Brand, which is presented to one manufacturer every three years.

"These prestigious awards signify Sharp's leadership in both hardware and software in the digital imaging and smart office markets," said Shane Coffey, Vice President, Product Management, Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America. "We are proud of the strong start of this next decade with our recent win of the most pick awards for Winter 2020."

Presented in Winter 2020 by the world's leading authority on document imaging devices and software applications, Buyers Lab's highly sought-after Pick award recognition is given to the multifunction printer (MFP) models that are deemed best overall based on its rigorous two-month laboratory evaluations. Among the many factors considered are reliability, image quality, productivity, ease of use, a host of connectivity attributes and overall value.

"We ran over one million impressions on Sharp copier MFPs this season, to exceptional overall results," said George Mikolay, Associate Director of Copier MFP/Production Analysis, Keypoint Intelligence - Buyers Lab. "As a whole, productivity results were better than other competitors. Strong reliability and above average maximum paper capacities mean less downtime for users to clear misfeeds or refill paper drawers. IT administrators will love the web user interface's intuitiveness and search and shortcut functionality. And Sharp's 'know one, know all' approach means users of the drivers and control panel will enjoy the same very good overall usability regardless of which machine is close to their particular workspace."

Keypoint Intelligence - Buyers Lab Winter 2020 Pick Awards:

Outstanding Color MFP for SMBs

Sharp MX-C304W

Outstanding MFP for Mid-Size Workgroups

Sharp MX-B476W

Outstanding Color Copier MFP

26ppm Sharp MX-2651



30 ppm Sharp MX-3071



35 ppm Sharp MX-3571



40 ppm Sharp MX-4071



50 ppm Sharp MX-5071



60 ppm Sharp MX-6071

Outstanding Monochrome Copier MFP

26 ppm Sharp MX-M2651



30 ppm Sharp MX-M3071



35 ppm Sharp MX-M3571



40 ppm Sharp MX-M4071



50 ppm Sharp MX-M5071



60 ppm Sharp MX-M6071





2020 Outstanding Achievement in Innovation Award

Sharp Synappx™ Smart Office platform





2018 – 2021 Most Reliable Monochrome Copier MFP Brand

Sharp Monochrome Copier MFP Line

About Keypoint Intelligence - Buyers Lab

Keypoint Intelligence is a one-stop shop for the digital imaging industry. With our unparalleled tools and unmatched depth of knowledge, we cut through the noise of data to offer clients the unbiased insights and responsive tools they need in those mission-critical moments that define their products and empower their sales.

For over 50 years, Buyers Lab has been the global document imaging industry's resource for unbiased and reliable information, test data, and competitive selling tools. What started out as a consumer-based publication about office equipment has become an all-encompassing industry resource. In a landscape that's ever evolving, we change with it.

About Sharp Electronics Corporation

Sharp Electronics Corporation is the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's Sharp Corporation. Sharp is a worldwide developer of one-of-a-kind home appliances, networked multifunctional office solutions, professional displays and energy systems. Sharp was honored as an inaugural Thomson Reuters Top 100 Global Technology Leader, recognized as one of the tech industry's most operationally sound and financially successful organizations.

About Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America

Sharp Imaging and information Company of America, a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, markets Sharp's business products, including its new Synappx family of collaboration applications that help address the workforce's increased expectation of secure accessibility, ease of use and mobility. Sharp multifunction printers (MFPs), including the advanced MX Series, feature the Sharp OSA® development platform, which seamlessly integrates network applications to create a personalized MFP that can meet virtually any business need, and Scan2 technology, which scans two-sided documents in a single pass to enhance scanning reliability and preserve document integrity.

