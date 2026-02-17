Sharp Elevates the Modern Kitchen with Expanded Premium Appliance Line at KBIS 2026

As expectations rise for quality, durability and universal design, Sharp answers with an expanded line of kitchen appliances built to move in step with busy households today, and tomorrow.

MONTVALE, N.J., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Home Electronics Company of America (SHCA), the consumer division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, is reinforcing its commitment to offering appliances that answer the evolving needs of today's household at this year's Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS). With a focus on style, innovation and Universal Design, Sharp is debuting more than 20 new products that reflect what consumers are prioritizing now: lasting value, elevated style and thoughtful functionality that supports every generation.

Sharp Celerity™ High-Speed Oven (SWA3099MS)

"At Sharp, we design appliances that stay in step with your life today and in your future," said Grace Dolan, Senior Vice President of SHCA. "Homeowners are prioritizing quality over square footage, and choosing appliances that look built-in, work beautifully, and hold up over time. With Gen X driving spending in 2026 and often purchasing for households with evolving needs, our new kitchen suite brings together elevated style, intuitive technology, and Universal Design to help families cook with confidence for years to come."

Sharp advances cooking speed and performance with the Sharp Celerity™ High-Speed Oven (SWA3099MS). The 30-inch wall oven combines an industry-first Golden Heater, engineered to reach high temperatures quickly, with True European Convection and inverter-controlled microwave power to dramatically cut cook times, while still achieving a crisp, golden outside and moist, tender center. A whole chicken can be ready up to three times faster than in a conventional oven. With nine cooking modes, including air fry, grill, microwave, convection bake and roast options, it is a versatile and time-saving solution for busy households.

Sharp is expanding its category-defining Microwave Drawer™ Oven (SMD2479JS) with the Deco Series, adding Elegant White (SMD2479MW) and Matte Black (SMD2479MB) finishes designed to complement today's most popular kitchen palettes. Invented by Sharp, the Microwave Drawer™ rethinks the standard swing-door microwave with a sliding drawer that glides open for easy access. Typically installed below the counter, it reduces reaching overhead and bending, making loading and unloading more comfortable and safer. Features, such as Easy Wave Open for touchless operation and smart connectivity, add convenience and help kitchens run more smoothly. Guided by universal design principles, it's built to work well for more people, across more stages of life.

Rounding out the 2026 suite, Sharp is introducing new microwave ovens, counter-depth refrigerators, ranges, and dishwashers built for modern routines. New countertop microwave options include the 3-in-1 Countertop Microwave Oven (SMC0985KS), which combines microwave, air fry and convection in a compact footprint. Sharp's latest counter-depth refrigerators emphasize capacity and smarter organization with a streamlined, built-in look, while new dishwashers deliver powerful cleaning with Library Quiet™ operation ranging from 44 to 49 dBA.

As the modern home reflects a wider range of lifestyles and abilities, Sharp remains committed to creating appliances that make everyday living easier for more people, longer.

KBIS 2026 attendees can experience the new products at Sharp's booth (#S25091, Orange County Convention Center).

About Sharp Home Electronics Company of America

SHCA is the Consumer Products Division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, the U.S. subsidiary of Sharp Corporation. Sharp is the only Japanese brand in the U.S. to offer a complete portfolio of major kitchen appliances, designed around people and backed by a long-standing commitment to quality and reliability. Sharp's kitchen portfolio includes its category-defining Sharp Microwave Drawer™ ovens, Celerity™ High-Speed Ovens, SuperSteam+™ ovens, and Sharp Carousel® microwave ovens. The company's broader consumer portfolio also includes AQUOS™ TVs and Plasmacluster® Ion air purifiers. SHCA operates through three distinct groups. Sharp Electronics Marketing Company of America (SEMCA) leads sales and brand strategy from New Jersey. Sharp Manufacturing Company of America (SMCA) produces cooking appliances in Memphis, TN and Sharp Services and Support Group (SSG) provides nationwide customer service, warranties, and technical support.

Sharp Corporation is named among the top electronics companies on Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for 2026 while Sharp Electronics Corporation is recognized as a 2025 Best Places to Work in NJ for the fifth consecutive year. It has received multiple honors including the Globee Gold Award for Customer Service Champion of the Year. Learn more at http://www.sharpusa.com/.

Sharp, AQUOS, Carousel, Microwave Drawer, Celerity, SuperSteam+, Plasmacluster, and all related trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Sharp Corporation and/or its affiliated companies. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Press Contact:

Nichole Rondon

[email protected]

SOURCE Sharp Electronics Company of America (SHCA)