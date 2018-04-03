Sharp Expands Commercial LCD Lineup with 4K Ultra-HD Displays

The new 70" Class (69 43/ 64 " diagonal) PN-UH701 and 60" Class (60 5/ 64 " diagonal) PN-UH601 commercial displays are ideal for hospitality, business and retail settings looking to excel at reaching their audiences. The true-to-life precision of 4K Ultra-HD resolution enables customers to see subtler textures and finer details in photos and video.

The PN-UH701/601 displays—which premiered in March at DSE 2018—have a powerful RS-232C command set, which permits flexible remote control capabilities from connected devices. It also comes with lockout capabilities including a public mode function for environments that require more control over the content, such as airports, stores and restaurants. The displays are built with a large screen and slim bezel to ensure a pleasing appearance and minimal protruding parts, while still allowing for enhanced connectivity. Additionally, two HDMI™ inputs allow you to connect multiple HD sources, including digital signage and cable boxes, while a built-in USB port lets you present a variety of digital content. These models come with Sharp's Limited 3-Year Advance Exchange Commercial Warranty.

"We're proud to expand our commercial display line with the PN-UH701 and PN-UH601," said Gary Bailer, Director of Product Planning and Marketing for Pro AV Products at Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America. "These displays allow clients to provide more informed, more entertained and more engaged content to their customers."

The PN-UH701 and PN-UH601 commercial LCD displays are now available for shipment.

About Sharp Electronics Corporation

Sharp Electronics Corporation is the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's Sharp Corporation. Sharp is a worldwide developer of one-of-a-kind home appliances, networked multifunctional office solutions, professional displays, robotics and energy systems. Sharp was honored as an inaugural Thomson Reuters Top 100 Global Technology Leader in 2018, recognized as one of the tech industry's most operationally sound and financially successful organizations.

About Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America

Sharp Imaging and information Company of America, a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, markets Sharp's business products, including professional and commercial displays. Through U.S. Professional Display Distributor sales channels, Sharp is the top selling volume and revenue share brand of 60"+ Professional Flat Panel Displays.* Sharp's professional and commercial displays are specially engineered for business applications and are offered in a wide range of sizes and varying capabilities. From high-impact displays for digital signage, to state-of-the-art ultra-narrow bezel video walls, to the award-winning AQUOS BOARD® interactive display systems, Sharp commercial and professional displays help you communicate, collaborate and disseminate information brilliantly. For more information, visit our website at siica.sharpusa.com.

**Results based on PMA Research, the large screen displays experts, U.S. Distributor Flat Panel Tracking Service report, February 2018. Results are not an endorsement of Sharp. Any reliance on these results is at the third party's own judgement and/or responsibility. Visit pmaresearch.com for more information.

For more information on Sharp's business products, contact Sharp Electronics Corporation, 100 Paragon Drive, Montvale, N.J., 07645. For online product information, visit our website at siica.sharpusa.com.

