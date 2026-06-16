Enhanced coverage highlights Sharp's commitment to engineered durability and exceptional service

MONTVALE, N.J., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA), a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation (SEC), today announced an expansion of its 5-year limited warranty, now covering large format and collaboration displays, and laser projectors. The warranty program reinforces Sharp's dedication to long-term product performance and exceptional service.

Sharp Expands Five-Year Warranty Across Key Display Categories

As one of the industry's most comprehensive commercial display providers, Sharp takes great pride in delivering peace of mind to customers by engineering products with the highest quality, performance and longevity. The 5-year warranty previously covered PN-P large format displays, AQUOS BOARD® displays and all business projectors. The expansion to additional products also demonstrates the level of durability customers have come to expect from Sharp.

"Sharp's legacy has always been to provide the best engineered products in the industry supported by exceptional service. We are combining these attributes with an industry-leading warranty program to deliver the lowest total cost of ownership in the display space," said Rob Davis, Vice President of Solutions and Service.

"We see the move to a standard five-year warranty as a significant differentiator in the display market. It demonstrates a clear investment in product quality, durability, and lifecycle value — all of which matter deeply to our customers. Knowing the products are backed for the long term makes it easier for us to stand behind every deployment with confidence," said Anthony Cuellar, SVP Strategic Partnerships at Diversified.

Beginning July 1, 2026, the 5‑year limited warranty will extend to practically all large format displays*, collaboration displays, and laser projectors. All dvLEDs purchased starting July 1 will be eligible for a promotional 5-year limited warranty as well. To learn more, visit business.sharpusa.com.

*Excluding the PN-E Series Large Format models.

About Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America

Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA) is a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's Sharp Corporation, a global technology company which has been named to Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Company List. Sharp strives to help businesses achieve Simply Smarter work by helping companies manage workflow efficiently, create immersive and engaging environments, and increase productivity. SIICA offers a full suite of secure printer and copier solutions, commercial displays and projectors, Dynabook laptops, management and productivity software and fully managed services. As a total solutions provider, Sharp has a reputation for innovation, quality, reliability, and industry-leading customer support expertise.

For more information on Sharp's business products, visit our website at business.sharpusa.com. Become a fan of Sharp business products on Facebook, follow us on X, LinkedIn and Instagram and watch us on YouTube .

Peppercomm for Sharp

Paul Merchan

[email protected]

SOURCE Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA)