Sharp Recognized as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape Worldwide Laser Production Printers 2026 Vendor Assessment

We believe the recognition highlights Sharp's growing presence in production print with a portfolio focused on reliability, workflow integration, security and color innovation

MONTVALE, N.J., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA), a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation (SEC) has announced that Sharp has been recognized as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Laser Production Printers 2026 Vendor Assessment (#EUR154121926, May 2026).

The IDC MarketScape evaluated 11 laser production print equipment manufacturers across 25 criteria categories, incorporating customer feedback and assessing vendor capabilities, strategies and market presence. We believe the report recognized Sharp's comprehensive production print portfolio, strong global service infrastructure, workflow integration capabilities and commitment to delivering reliable, high-quality print solutions for commercial and enterprise environments.

According to the IDC MarketScape, Sharp's key strengths include:

Sharp BP-1200S Color Press Series: This flagship line is a high-performance six-color press that prints at speeds up to 120ppm in color.





Sharp BP-1200C Color Press. This is a four-color variant offering similar 120ppm speeds and precision for high-volume commercial needs.

The production print industry continues to evolve as print service providers seek greater automation, broader media capabilities, enhanced color options and improved profitability.

"We believe being recognized as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape validates Sharp's continued commitment to helping customers transform their print environments through innovation, reliability and workflow automation," said Dino Pagliarello, Vice President, Product Management and Production Print, Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America. "As organizations look to bring more production work in-house and maximize efficiency, we believe Sharp is uniquely positioned to deliver solutions that combine powerful print performance, industry leading partners, seamless workflow integration and exceptional service support."

Sharp's production print solutions are designed to help commercial printers, central reprographics departments, in-plant print facilities and enterprise organizations expand application offerings, improve turnaround times, reduce outsourcing costs and support evolving customer demands for high-quality output across a wide range of media types.

About Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America

Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA) is a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's Sharp Corporation, a global technology company which has been named to Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Company List. Sharp strives to help businesses achieve Simply Smarter work by helping companies manage workflow efficiently, create immersive and engaging environments, and increase productivity. SIICA offers a full suite of secure printer and multifunction printer (MFP) solutions, digital production printing systems, commercial displays and projectors, laptops, management and productivity software and fully managed services. As a total solutions provider, Sharp has a reputation for innovation, quality, reliability, and industry-leading customer support expertise.

For more information on Sharp's business products, visit our website at business.sharpusa.com. Become a fan of Sharp business products on Facebook, follow us on X, LinkedIn and Instagram and watch us on YouTube .

Peppercomm for Sharp

Paul Merchan

212.931.6172

[email protected]

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

SOURCE Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA)