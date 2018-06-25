Sharp Expands Into Houston Market With The Acquisition Of American Business Machines

To ensure the transition is as smooth as possible, the employees of ABM, led by founder Charles Brogna, have been asked to join the Sharp team. Additionally, the new Sharp branch will continue to offer seamless support to new and existing customers by providing the same high level of service that its customers have come to expect.

"We are confident that our 60-year history of outstanding customer service and the delivery of high-quality products and solutions will complement Sharp's already existing excellent programs," said Charles Brogna, who will continue on as branch general manager of the new Houston office. "Joining the Sharp Business Systems team will allow us to leverage all of the benefits that come with joining an award-winning, multinational company, all of which will be passed along to our current and future customers."

"As the Sharp Business Systems team explored our options for expansion into the Houston area, ABM was a name consistently heard, and for good reason," said Anthony Sci, Senior Vice President of Sharp Business Systems. "The company has an exceptional reputation as a strong document systems company in the area, which made it a logical choice to become the newest addition to SBS."

Since its first branch opening in Arizona in 2006, SIICA has established 16 local Sharp Business Systems branches in 51 locations through growth initiatives within the organization.

About Sharp Electronics Corporation

Sharp Electronics Corporation is the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's Sharp Corporation. Sharp is a worldwide developer of one-of-a-kind home appliances, networked multifunctional office solutions, professional displays and energy systems. Sharp was honored as an inaugural Thomson Reuters Top 100 Global Technology Leader in 2018, recognized as one of the tech industry's most operationally sound and financially successful organizations.

About Sharp Business Systems

Sharp Business Systems is the direct sales division of Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America, which markets Sharp's full line of multifunction printers (MFPs)/Copiers, Network Printers, and professional display products including the AQUOS BOARD® interactive display system. Sharp Imaging and Information Systems is a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, the U.S. sales and marketing subsidiary of Sharp Corporation, Osaka, Japan.



For more information about Sharp's business products, contact Sharp Business Systems, 100 Paragon Drive, Montvale, N.J., 07645. For online product information, visit our website at www.sharp-sbs.com.

