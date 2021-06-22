Sharp Extends Touchless Solution to Secure Environments

MONTVALE, N.J., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA), a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation (SEC) recently upgraded its Synappx application suite to include touchless mobile authentication at the copier to extend to protected environments, such as PaperCut MF, through the rf IDEAS' WAVE ID Mobile card and mobile credential reader with Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) technology.

The updated Synappx Go application enables IT managers concerned with maintaining security to support a contactless solution as employees are increasingly returning to the office. With the Synappx Go app, mobile-centric workers can now use their smartphone to authenticate at the copier without requiring their ID card. Once authenticated, Synappx Go helps modern workers gain convenience and safety by operating shared copiers in the office from their smartphone without touching them. To accommodate all types of employees, IT managers still can support ID card tap, providing greater flexibility in implementation. Powered by Microsoft Azure, Synappx Go is built for Microsoft 365 and Google Workspaces, and provides additional layers of IT control. In addition, employees' mobile devices are not required to be on the corporate network, minimizing the need for mobile device management.

"rf IDEAS is proud of this collaboration with Sharp to bring a truly touchless, convenient and secure way to operate shared devices with smartphones to employees returning to the office in a wide variety of work environments," said Tod Besse, SVP, Global Sales and Marketing at rf IDEAS. "The new Synappx Go app working in tandem with our WAVE ID Mobile reader will have a major impact on workplace efficiency and security across all industries."

"As employees return to the office, IT teams are tasked with ensuring workplaces are secure and safe to return to," said Dave Farrell, SVP, Global Go To Market at PaperCut. "Together, PaperCut and Synappx Go can empower IT teams by providing control and security via PaperCut applications and convenience and safety with Synappx Go."

Other new functionalities of the new Synappx Go release include the ability to easily print or display texted photos or attachments on a multifunction printer (MFP) or professional display. Additionally, the new release provides enhanced remote operations for collaboration, including sharing PDF and image files on the display, helping modern workers collaborate safely and conveniently using the same mobile app that they use for copiers. Additionally, Synappx Meeting now includes autocasting to a professional display with Google Cast/Chromecast, as well as its already supported Barco's ClickShare and Miracast. It also has the added ability to connect to Zoom for ad hoc meetings, which allows users to instantly create, invite and start meetings, encouraging spontaneous collaboration in shared spaces.

"Sharp continues to execute on our strategy to enable our clients to create a Simply Smarter Workplace by easing collaboration, improving safety measures and ensuring information security," said Vince Jannelli, AVP, Software Product Management, Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America. "Our Synappx applications simplify and improve mobile collaboration and information sharing. By working with PaperCut and rf IDEAS, this latest release extends this value into secure hard copy environments."



The latest versions of Synappx Go and Synappx Meeting are available for download from the Microsoft® Store, Apple App Store® or Google Play™.

About Sharp Electronics Corporation

Sharp Electronics Corporation is the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's Sharp Corporation. Sharp is a worldwide developer of one-of-a-kind home appliances, networked multifunctional office solutions, professional displays and smart office technologies. Sharp has been named to Fortune magazine's 2020 World's Most Admired Company List, a ranking of the world's most respected and reputable companies.

About Sharp Imaging and Information Company

Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America, a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, strives to help businesses achieve Simply Smarter work through technology that is smart and easy to use. The aim of the Simply Smarter Workplace strategy is to accelerate collaboration, improve efficiencies, digitize workflows, and increase information security. Sharp's expansive line of products and solutions include interactive displays such as the award-winning Windows collaboration display and AQUOS BOARD® interactive display, commercial displays, security-first laptops, desktop monitors and a full suite of multifunction copier and printer solutions.

For more information on Sharp's business products, visit our website at business.sharpusa.com.

Peppercomm for Sharp

Paul Merchan

212.931.6172

[email protected]

SOURCE Sharp Electronics Corporation

