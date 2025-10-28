Sharp Financial Announces the Sale of Occam Health Services to Gifthealth

HORSHAM, Pa., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Financial is pleased to announce the sale of Occam Health Services to Gifthealth and its private equity partner Eir Capital Partners. Sharp Capital Advisors, the investment bank of Sharp Financial, served as the advisor to Occam Health Services; a portfolio company of Sharp Ventures. The combination of Gifthealth and Occam creates a first-of-its-kind digital pharmacy platform that fundamentally shifts how biopharma companies accelerate access and value for patients.

Gifthealth is the nation's largest direct-to-patient partner for manufacturers and a pioneer in digital-first brand experiences. Integrating with Occam's high-touch, personalized model, positions the combined company to cut through today's fragmented, friction-filled patient journey.

"We are excited to partner with Gifthealth and Eir Capital Partners and believe the combined businesses create a unique platform serving biopharma organizations and patients with innovative and previously unavailable solutions in the market," said Michael H. Sharp, Founder and Executive Chairman of Sharp Financial.

"Occam's success highlights the strength of our integrated financial management model and the value it delivers to privately held companies," Sharp added.

Sharp Ventures is the private equity unit of Sharp Financial, and Sharp Capital Advisors is the firm's investment bank.

About Gifthealth

Gifthealth is a digital pharmacy and access platform that streamlines prescription fulfillment, reduces total patient out-of-pocket, and improves persistence for biopharma brands and the clinics that serve them. Gifthealth operates dispensing pharmacies and a nationwide partner network to deliver consistent on-therapy outcomes.

About Occam Health Services

Inspired by Occam's Razor - the idea that the simplest solution is often the best - we cut through healthcare complexity to deliver streamlined access and better outcomes. Occam's journey began with a vision to transform patient support through the perfect blend of innovative technology and human expertise.

About Sharp Financial

Sharp Financial, the pioneer of integrated financial management, helps entrepreneurs create value and grow wealth. Our unique, integrated approach unifies Business Advisory, Accounting & Tax, Wealth & Asset Management, Investment Banking, Family Office, and Capital solutions for owners of private businesses and family enterprises. For more information about Sharp Financial and insights on accelerating growth and value, visit www.sharpllc.com.

For inquiries, contact: Sharp Financial at (215) 659-2130 or [email protected].

SOURCE Sharp Financial