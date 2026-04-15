Sharp HealthCare Launches New Apple Vision Pro Study in Eye Microsurgery

SAN DIEGO, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp HealthCare, through its Spatial Computing Center of Excellence, has launched an Institutional Review Board (IRB) approved clinical study evaluating the use of spatial computing in cataract surgery. This study represents one of the first IRB-approved, prospective clinical evaluations of Apple Vision Pro in ocular microsurgery using the ClearSurgery application, moving beyond early anecdotal use toward structured clinical investigation with potential implications for microsurgery more broadly.

Tommy Korn, MD, Chief Spatial Computing Officer at Sharp HealthCare and board-certified ophthalmologist affiliated with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group performs cataract surgery using Apple Vision Pro, ClearSphere Spatial Application, and the ZEISS ARTEVO digital microscope at Sharp Otay Lakes Surgery Center in Chula Vista, California.

The study includes the use of Apple Vision Pro to assess how digital technologies can be safely and feasibly integrated into ophthalmic microsurgery.

The study, "Evaluation of Head Mounted Spatial Computing and 3D Visualization in Ocular Microsurgery: A Feasibility and Safety Study," will be conducted at Sharp HealthCare and Sharp Otay Lakes Ambulatory Surgery Center using a ZEISS Artevo 3D digital ophthalmic surgical microscope and the ClearSphere spatial computing application developed by ClearSurgery. The study is supported by the Sharp HealthCare Foundation.

"We are conducting this study carefully and responsibly to generate clinical data that helps us understand how spatial computing technology may be used safely in surgical eye care," said Tommy Korn, MD, Chief Spatial Computing Officer at Sharp HealthCare, ophthalmologist at Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group, and principal investigator of the study. "Technologies such as Apple Vision Pro and digital surgical microscopes offer new approaches to surgical visualization. This study will help define how spatial computing tools may be incorporated into ophthalmic surgery workflows in a measured and appropriate way."

Advancing Innovation in Real World Care Settings

By evaluating this technology at Sharp Otay Lakes Ambulatory Surgery Center, Sharp HealthCare is studying advanced surgical tools in a community-based setting, expanding access to technologies under evaluation closer to where patients receive care. "This effort also reflects Sharp's commitment to bringing clinical innovation research into the communities we serve," said Dr. Korn. "In a region like San Diego, where cataract surgery is commonly needed, evaluating this technology in a community-based setting allows us to better understand how it performs in real-world patient care," said Dr. Korn.

Addressing Longstanding Surgical Challenges

For decades, surgeons across multiple specialties including ophthalmology, neurosurgery, otolaryngology, and hand surgery have relied on optical microscopes to perform delicate procedures. While these systems remain the standard of care, technologies like spatial computing are being explored as complementary surgical visualization tools in the operating room.

Cataract surgery is one of the most performed procedures worldwide, and demand continues to grow. Traditional microscope-based surgery requires prolonged static positioning, which can contribute to musculoskeletal strain over time. The study will evaluate whether spatial computing–based visualization may have an impact on surgeon ergonomics, intraoperative visualization, including depth perception, and surgical workflow.

Exploring the Future of Surgical Care

This study may help inform future research on the use of spatial computing in surgery, including applications in visualization, training, and collaboration. "We are conducting this study with the goal of understanding how spatial computing may be used in eye surgery workflows while supporting surgeon well-being," said Dr. Korn.

About Sharp HealthCare

Sharp HealthCare, San Diego's largest and most comprehensive health care delivery system, is recognized for clinical excellence in cardiac, cancer, multi-organ transplantation, neuroscience, orthopedics, rehabilitation, behavioral health, women's health and hospice services. Sharp HealthCare has been widely acclaimed for its commitment to transform the health care experience for patients, physicians and staff through an organization-wide performance improvement initiative called The Sharp Experience. The Sharp HealthCare system includes four acute-care hospitals, five specialty hospitals, three affiliated medical groups, a health plan and numerous outpatient facilities and programs, including the Sharp Prebys Innovation & Education Center. To learn more about Sharp, visit Sharp Health News.

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SOURCE Sharp HealthCare