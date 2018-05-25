Sharp HealthCare Signs Medical-Surgical Distribution Agreement with Medline

Medline Market Sales Director Mark Lorman credits not only the implementation of Insight, a component of the company's MetrIQ™ Spend Management Program, but also Medline's proven distribution expertise and long-term strategic focus.

"Our skilled teams are eager and ready to begin delivering solutions that will help Sharp achieve their long-term supply chain logistics goals. Sharp's supply chain will gain efficiencies as a result of the synergy created by Medline's advanced technology and distribution acumen."

"This is a very exciting partnership," agrees Sharp HealthCare Chief Supply Chain Officer Kevin Thompson. "As a private company, Medline's leadership and staff have more time to spend directly engaging with their customers. We view Medline as a strategic partner, and Medline's on-site team will identify the path to make our supply chain as efficient as possible."

As both a medical supply manufacturer and distributor, Medline tailors solutions across the entire continuum of care. The agreement becomes effective June 2018.

About Medline

Medline is a global manufacturer and distributor serving the healthcare industry with medical supplies and clinical solutions that help customers achieve both clinical and financial success. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., the company offers 550,000+ medical devices and support services through more than 1,400 direct sales representatives who are dedicated points of contact for customers across the continuum of care. For more information on Medline, go to www.medline.com or www.medline.com/social-media to connect with Medline on its social media channels.

About Sharp Healthcare

Based in San Diego, Sharp HealthCare is a not-for-profit health care system with four acute care hospitals, three specialty hospitals, 22 Sharp Rees-Stealy ("SRS") ambulatory medical centers, five SRS urgent care centers, and the growing SharpCare Medical Group. Every day, more than 2,600 affiliated physicians and 18,000 employees work to provide patients and their families extraordinary levels of care. For more information on Sharp HealthCare, go to www.sharp.com.

