Sharp Home Appliances Debuts At 2020 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time, Sharp Home Electronics Company of America (SHCA) will exhibit its Simply Better Living solutions for the kitchen at the 2020 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) in Las Vegas, NV from January 21st-23rd including several smart Wi-Fi enabled appliances. Sharp's entire kitchen suite of products will be on display at the Las Vegas Convention Center, including its Microwave Drawer™ Ovens, SuperSteam+™ Built-In Ovens, Over-the-Range Microwave Ovens, Induction Cooktops, Counter-Depth Refrigerators, Dishwasher, Range Hoods, and its line of Plasmacluster® Ion Air Purifiers.

"Our innovative home appliances are simple to use, better than the competition and encourage a healthy lifestyle. We are thrilled to be able to share these innovations with the design and building communities at this year's show," said Jim Sanduski, President, SHCA. "With more than 50 years of cooking heritage, we are focused on the development of modern, connected products that bring our Simply Better Living promise to life for consumers."

Sharp is dedicated to improving people's lives through advanced technology and a commitment to innovation, quality, value, and design. Products like Air Purifiers with our patented Plasmacluster® Ion technology provide cleaner, fresher air at the touch of a button. Sharp Microwave Ovens, with thoughtful touches and convenient features, are accessible and easy to use. Finally, Sharp offers innovative, built-in products like our Microwave Drawer™ oven and the revolutionary, SuperSteam+™ oven, which uses purely superheated steam at browning temperatures to grill without smoke and roast without drying.

"With our new suite of kitchen appliances, we're taking Sharp and the home kitchen to the next level," said Peter Weedfald, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Sharp Electronics Marketing Company of America. "Our goal for each product is to deliver on our brand promise to service the imaginations of home cooks across the U.S. We believe our innovative products and technologies are both practical, and valuable contributions to any modern, smart home."

In addition, Sharp will be featuring several new products at KBIS, including:

24 in. IoT Microwave Drawer™ Oven with Sharp Kitchen App & Easy Wave Open (SMD2489ES)

The Sharp 24 in. IoT Microwave Drawer™ Built-In Oven (SMD2489ES) builds upon the brand's incredible market share and success by introducing the first, smart Wi-Fi and Alexa-enabled, built-in Microwave Drawer™ Oven for seamless integration into your modern, smart home. Features include built-in airflow control for flush mounting, "Easy Wave Open" for quick, touchless opening, and a Sharp Kitchen mobile application for iOS and Android devices to enable the smart features.

MSRP: $1,749.99

Available: Since October 2019



24 in. IoT SuperSteam+™ Built-in Wall Oven (SSC2489DS)

This smart, Wi-Fi enabled, 3-in-1 built-in wall oven with superheated steam, steam cook, and convection bake includes an edge-to-edge black glass and stainless-steel design. This second-generation SuperSteam+™ oven includes "Steam Bake" and "Water Bath" for professional quality results at home baking cheesecakes and artisan bread. The Sharp SuperSteam+™ oven is not a traditional "steamer". Regular steam only reaches 212°F, but the SuperSteam+™ Oven also creates superheated steam at 485°F. Meats will brown. Sugars will caramelize. You can grill without smoke, roast without drying and your food is crispy on the outside, tender and juicy on the inside. This IoT-enabled product pairs with a companion mobile application powered by SideChef for basic operations, as well as smart cooking time and temperature settings, and smart recipe guides. With 24 recipes built into the oven and 43 additional recipes found within the app, everyone can get started cooking with superheated steam right away. The removable reservoir means no special plumbing or wet-wall installation is required. A standard 120V power requirement means you can plug it into a standard outlet and you're ready to go.

SuperSteam+™ Grill: This cooking mode creates delicious grilled and sautéed items such as fish, vegetables, onions, and steak. Like the broil function in a traditional oven, food cooks for shorter lengths of time at high temperatures.

This cooking mode creates delicious grilled and sautéed items such as fish, vegetables, onions, and steak. Like the broil function in a traditional oven, food cooks for shorter lengths of time at high temperatures. SuperSteam+™ Roast: SuperSteam Roast mode makes it possible to roast dishes such as whole chicken, beef and pork roasts to perfection. Your food will be brown and crispy on the outside, moist and delicious on the inside.

SuperSteam Roast mode makes it possible to roast dishes such as whole chicken, beef and pork roasts to perfection. Your food will be brown and crispy on the outside, moist and delicious on the inside. Water Bath: Steam Bake and Water Bath settings make impulse-baking your favorite treats a breeze. Create creamy desserts such as cheesecake, pudding, and custard with the Water Bath feature, without handling hot pans of water.

Steam Bake and Water Bath settings make impulse-baking your favorite treats a breeze. Create creamy desserts such as cheesecake, pudding, and custard with the Water Bath feature, without handling hot pans of water. Steam Bake Bread: Steam Bake makes it easy to create French and artisanal bread with crunchy, golden crusts and soft, light and chewy centers.

Steam Bake makes it easy to create French and artisanal bread with crunchy, golden crusts and soft, light and chewy centers. Convection Bake: The Convection Bake mode evenly circulates dry, heated air throughout the oven and is perfect for cookies, cakes, biscuits, and pizza.

The Convection Bake mode evenly circulates dry, heated air throughout the oven and is perfect for cookies, cakes, biscuits, and pizza. Steam Refresh: Don't call them "leftovers." Steam Refresh mode revitalizes pasta, vegetables, bread, and meats. The Steam Refresh setting keeps food so moist and flavorful, you can call them "second helpings"

Don't call them "leftovers." Steam Refresh mode revitalizes pasta, vegetables, bread, and meats. The Steam Refresh setting keeps food so moist and flavorful, you can call them "second helpings" Steam Keep Warm: Steam Keep Warm mode is your go-to mode for family dishes such as casseroles, vegetables, and quiches you want to keep warm and delicious.

Steam Keep Warm mode is your go-to mode for family dishes such as casseroles, vegetables, and quiches you want to keep warm and delicious. Steam Cook: Steam Cook mode allows you to cook with regular, traditional steam, up-to 212°F. Perfect for delicate vegetables, seafood, and fish.



MSRP: $3,199.99

Available: February 2020

22.5 cu. ft. Counter Depth Refrigerator (SJG2351FS)

Sharp's four-door, counter-depth refrigerator offers French doors, a premium, stainless-steel exterior, Chill-Boost, and Freezer-Boost features, as well as an automatic ice maker, open door alarm, humidity-controlled crisper bins and a foldable shelf for tall items.

MSRP: $3,199.99

Available: April 2020

22 cu. ft. Counter Depth Refrigerator (SJG2254FS)

Like the SJG2351FS, this four-door counter depth refrigerator also offers French doors, a smudge-resistant, stainless-steel exterior, Chill-Boost, and Freezer-Boost features, as well as open-door alarm, humidity-controlled crisper bins and a glide-in shelf for tall items. Step-up features include an external dispenser offering fresh, filtered water and ice. Additionally, the SJG2254FS offers three cooling systems with the third cooling system uniquely dedicated to the ice maker, a convenient ice and water dispenser, and a multipurpose drawer with adjustable temperature control.

MSRP: $4,199.99

Available: June 2020

24 in. Dishwasher with Power Wash (SDW6757ES)

Sharp's first dishwasher made for the U.S. market features a Library Quiet washing cycle. At a mere 45db, your dishwasher may be quieter than your refrigerator. It features six washing cycles with seven options and can wash up to 14 place settings. The stainless-steel design and premium, LED interior lighting will compliment your kitchen and pairs beautifully with other stainless-steel appliances. Additionally, the SDW6757ES includes an adjustable third rack for flatware, responsive washing cycles with Smart Soil Sensors, Heat Dry, a Power Wash feature that provides extra scrubbing power, and a Half Load function, which allows for smaller loads with dishes on any rack.

MSRP: $1,149.99

Available: March 2020

30 in. Stainless Steel Range Hood (SHC3051ES) and

36 in. Stainless Steel Range Hood (SHC3651ES)

Sharp's new range hoods come in 30 in. and 36 in. sizes and both feature four powerful speeds with 528 CFM for faster fan ventilation. Both sizes also feature LED task lights and are convertible to ductless options.

MSRP: $779.99 / $899.99

Available: April 2020

Rounding out Sharp's kitchen suite on display at KBIS is a line of Induction Cooktops and European Convection Wall Ovens, which adds a modern and elegant touch to any kitchen.

Visit Sharp in booth C9504 at KBIS from January 21-23, 2020.

About Sharp Home Electronics Company of America (SHCA)

SHCA is the U.S. Consumer Products Group of Sharp Electronics Corporation, the U.S. sales subsidiary of Sharp Corporation, a worldwide developer and manufacturer of one-of-a-kind premium technology products. SHCA includes the manufacturing of certain Home Appliances in Memphis, TN, together with the sales & marketing and servicing of Home Electronics in the United States. Leading products include Sharp Carousel®, Microwave Drawer™, SuperSteam+™ ovens, and Plasmacluster® Ion air purifiers. Sharp Corporation received a 2018 Thomson Reuters TOP 100 Global Technology Leader Award and appeared on the Forbes America's Best Employers 2017 list*. Learn more at http://www.sharpusa.com/.

