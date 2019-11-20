Sharp® Home Appliances Named As CES 2020 Innovation Awards Honoree

"We're incredibly excited and humbled to have been selected as a CES 2020 Innovation Awards Honoree for our new IoT Microwave Drawer," said Jim Sanduski, President, Sharp Home Electronics Company of America. "As a pioneer in kitchen appliances for more than 50 years, our team is constantly at work developing innovative products that will help to enhance the customer cooking experience. The 24"-width IoT Microwave Drawer represents a significant advance over our previous generation, helping us to further solidify our leadership of this particular space in the marketplace."

Introduced this fall, the SMD2489ES can be paired with the new "Sharp Kitchen" app, available now for iOS and Android™ users. The "Sharp Kitchen" app works together with the SMD2489ES Sharp Microwave Drawer by unlocking its Wi-Fi enabled features.

"Our Microwave Drawer ovens, which have become a staple in kitchens across America, became even easier to use when we introduced the Easy Wave Open feature," said Peter Weedfald, Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Sharp Electronics Marketing Company of America. "Not happy to rest on our laurels, we wanted to take things up a notch with this next-generation product by ensuring that it be a fully connected product that makes cooking easier and more fun, and I truly believe we've succeeded. With the introduction of our new "Sharp Kitchen" app, we have taken the first step in preparing our products for the future of the connected age. And we are proud to say that our new IoT Microwave Drawer is assembled in the United States by our factory in Memphis, Tennessee."

The "Sharp Kitchen" app connects to the SMD2489ES via your home network to enable remote control operation of standard features, send cook commands to the microwave, and receive notification when your food is ready. The app provides clear and simple access to all Smart Cook settings, making tasks that may seem challenging from the control panel faster and easier. The "Sharp Kitchen" app also allows users to save their most frequently used menu items to the "Favorites" section, saving time. Additionally, the app keeps consumers connected with the Sharp Spotlight section, which provides helpful hints, design innovations, and new content from the vibrant online community at Simply Better Living.

The Sharp 24"-width IoT Microwave Drawer (SMD2489ES) is available in stores and via online retailers now. Consumers can download the "Sharp Kitchen" app in the App Store and Google Play. An extension kit for 30"-width appliances (SKMD30E9ES) is available and sold separately. The SMD2489ES can be paired with the optional Drawer Pedestal with two storage drawers (SKMD24U0ES) for simple installation under the counter and is sold separately.

To learn more about Sharp's full range of kitchen appliances, please visit http://www.SharpUSA.com.

About Sharp Home Electronics Company of America (SHCA)

SHCA is the U.S. Consumer Products Group of Sharp Electronics Corporation, the U.S. sales subsidiary of Sharp Corporation, a worldwide developer and manufacturer of one-of-a-kind premium technology products. SHCA includes the manufacturing of certain home appliances in Memphis, TN together with the sales & marketing and servicing of home electronics in the United States. Leading products include Sharp Carousel®, Microwave Drawer™, SuperSteam+™ ovens, and Plasmacluster® Ion air purifiers. Sharp Corporation received a 2018 Thomson Reuters TOP 100 Global Technology Leader Award, and appeared on the Forbes America's Best Employers 2017 list. Learn more at http://www.sharpusa.com/.

Sharp, Carousel, Microwave Drawer, SuperSteam+, Plasmacluster, Healsio and all related trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Sharp Corporation and/or its affiliated companies. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

