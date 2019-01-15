Sharp Home Electronics Company Of America Appoints Randy Thompson Director Of Sales

A former member of the Sharp team, Thompson will be responsible for maintaining and expanding Sharp's partnerships with our southeast retail and distribution partners. His focus will be on Sharp's line of premium home appliances, which includes a full range of microwave ovens, Superheated Steam Built-in and Countertop Ovens, Plasmacluster TM Ion Air Purifiers, Induction Cooktops and more. Thompson will report to Peter Weedfald, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

"Randy brings extensive industry experience to Sharp," said Peter Weedfald, Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Sharp Electronics Marketing Company of America. "As a highly respected Sharp Corporation alumnus, his deep understanding of sales and marketing, along with his highly respected sales and background, will make Randy a key asset to all of Team Sharp."

Prior to joining Sharp, Thompson served as a Director of Sales and Marketing for Funai Corporation. He has also held senior positions at Sharp Corporation within the Home Office Division and has strong industry relationships that will fuel growth as Sharp continues its expansion in the home appliance space. "We are excited to welcome Randy and expand our sales force," said Jim Sanduski, President of SHCA. "He will be an asset to Team Sharp as we continue to grow."

About Sharp Home Electronics Company of America (SHCA)

SHCA is the U.S. Consumer Products Group of Sharp Electronics Corporation, the U.S. sales subsidiary of Sharp Corporation, a worldwide developer and manufacturer of one-of-a-kind premium technology products. SHCA includes the manufacturing of certain Home Appliances in Memphis, TN together with the sales & marketing and servicing of Home Electronics in the United States. Leading products include Sharp Carousel®, Microwave Drawer™, SuperSteam+™ ovens, and Plasmacluster® Ion air purifiers. Sharp Corporation received a 2018 Thomson Reuters TOP 100 Global Technology Leader Award, and appears on the Forbes America's Best Employers 2017 list*. Learn more at http://www.sharpusa.com/.

