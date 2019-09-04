SHARP® Home Electronics Company of America Joins BrandSource

"Sharp's business relationship with BrandSource represents an advantageous opportunity to further our reach into local communities and build long-lasting customer relationships, bringing us closer to fulfilling our commitment to Simply Better Living," said Peter Weedfald, Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Sharp Electronics Marketing Company of America.

BrandSource works closely with its members, operating in more than 4,500 locally-owned appliance, electronics, bedding, home furnishing and floor covering stores across the United States and Canada. This business relationship will see Sharp and BrandSource working side-by-side to provide thousands of independent business owners with industry-leading products featuring cutting-edge technology.

Sharp's patented built-in Microwave DrawerTM Ovens, Countertop Microwave Ovens, and Over-the-Range Microwave Ovens will be available in a range of sizes, wattages, and finishes. In addition, SHCA's SuperSteam+, 3-in-1 Oven and Induction Cooktops also join the line of available appliances, as well as European Convection Wall Ovens, which add a modern and elegant touch to any kitchen.1

"As a leader in cooking innovation, joining forces with Sharp makes perfect sense," said Jim Ristow, CEO of AVB|BrandSource. "Their products represent simple-to-use options that support one's choice to live a healthier lifestyle, and we are thrilled that Sharp has chosen to offer them to our members."

In addition to its existing product lines, Sharp recently announced the introduction of its first, full built-in kitchen suite, which builds off of the brand's 50+ years of cooking heritage. These appliances – including firsts for Sharp, such as a refrigerator and dishwasher – will be offered to BrandSource members as an opportunity to expand their kitchen product offerings and deliver leading design and innovative technology directly to its customers.

"We look forward to building a valuable and long-lasting relationship with the BrandSource member community and expanding the availability of our full built-in kitchen suite of appliances across the United States," said James Sanduski, President of Sharp Home Electronics Company of America.

Learn more about Sharp's full range of home appliances, including its full, built-in kitchen suite, by visiting www.SharpUSA.com.

About BrandSource

BrandSource is the leading merchandising and marketing organization for independent appliance, home furnishings and consumer tech dealers. Its parent company, AVB, is a $19.5 billion member-driven co-op that provides merchandising, financing and digital marketing services to nearly 5,000 independent dealers in the U.S. and Canada. BrandSource's sister divisions and affiliates include ProSource (consumer tech and custom integration); TRIB Group (rent-to-own); Mega Group (Canada); and HFA Buying Source, serving home furnishings dealers nationwide.

About Sharp Home Electronics Company of America (SHCA)

SHCA is the U.S. Consumer Products Group of Sharp Electronics Corporation, the U.S. sales subsidiary of Sharp Corporation, a worldwide developer and manufacturer of one-of-a-kind premium technology products. SHCA includes the manufacturing of certain Home Appliances in Memphis, TN together with the sales & marketing and servicing of Home Electronics in the United States. Leading products include Sharp Carousel®, Microwave Drawer™, SuperSteam+™ ovens, and Plasmacluster® Ion air purifiers. Sharp Corporation received a 2018 Thomson Reuters TOP 100 Global Technology Leader Award and appeared on the Forbes America's Best Employers 2017 list2. Learn more at http://www.sharpusa.com/.

1 Inventory will vary by member dealer location.

