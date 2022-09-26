SHARP HOME ELECTRONICS COMPANY OF AMERICA WELCOMES MARK SMITH AS VICE PRESIDENT OF SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS GROUP

Tapping into 25+ years of experience in operations, Mark Smith will oversee national customer and dealer service support for the home appliance brand.

MONTVALE, N.J., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Home Electronics Company of America (SHCA), a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation (SEC), is pleased to announce Mark Smith as Vice President of Services and Solutions Group (SSG) for SHCA. Mark brings with him rich management experience in e-commerce, customer experience, and manufacturing, as SHCA aims to bring outside perspectives to drive creativity and innovation within its home appliances portfolio.

In his new role, Mr. Smith will be responsible for SHCA's national customer and dealer service support for home appliances. Mr. Smith will be based out of SEC's Montvale, NJ office and report to Jim Sanduski, President of SHCA.

"With his extensive background in customer-focused, service-related roles, Mark checks all the boxes for an ideal leader in this role," said Jim Sanduski. "I'm confident that he will bring exciting new ideas and perspectives to Sharp. I look forward to collaborating with him as we work to strengthen our ethos of Simply Better Living through our home appliance offerings in the U.S. market."

Mr. Smith most recently served in a customer experience role at VROOM, with the majority of his professional career rooted in operations positions at W.S. Audiology (previously, Siemens Hearing Instruments) and Ford Motor Company. Mr. Smith has a Postgraduate Business Administration degree from the University of Liverpool, a Master of Science (MS) degree in Management and Technology from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and a Bachelor of Science (BS) degree in Management Science from Kean University.

"I am excited to join SHCA as Vice President of SSG, and to enter an industry that fosters so much change and innovation in our daily lives at home," said Mr. Smith. "This team plays a key role in delivering a great consumer experience and ensuring our customers get the most satisfaction from their new Sharp home appliances. I hope to bring a unique and transformative mindset to the table that can enable further operational excellence within our products and services."

