Sharp Honored as a 2024 Best Place to Work in South Carolina

MONTVALE, N.J., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA), is thrilled to share its Sharp Business Systems' (SBS) South Carolina branch was recently named as one of the Best Places to Work in South Carolina. Sharp was recognized on the list for its efficient employment and training practices, competitive pay and benefits, and outstanding corporate culture and work-life balance.

Sharp's South Carolina Branch

This is the eighteenth annual Best Places to Work in South Carolina program in partnership with Best Companies Group. The survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in the state of South Carolina, benefiting the state's economy, workforce and businesses. The list is made up of 108 total companies.

"This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our incredible team who strive every day to create a welcoming and innovative environment while always putting our customers' needs first," said SBS South Carolina's Branch General Manager, Tommy Pickens. "Our commitment to fostering a culture of collaboration, respect and continuous learning is what makes Sharp not just a workplace, but a community where everyone can thrive and succeed. We are proud to set the standard for excellence and will continue to push the boundaries of what it means to be one of the best places to work in the state."

Companies from across the state entered the two-part survey process to determine the Best Places to Work in South Carolina. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking.

The rankings will be published online in August and companies will be recognized at an in-person awards ceremony on August 22, 2024, at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. The September issues of Charleston Regional Business Journal, Columbia Regional Business Report and GSA Business Report will also publish the rankings.

For more information on the Best Places to Work in South Carolina honorees, visit BestPlacesToWorkSC.com.

About Sharp Business Systems

Sharp Business Systems (SBS) is the direct sales division of Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America, a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation. SBS branches throughout the U.S. combine the resources of a multi-billion-dollar corporation with the value of local representation and community relationships. Sharp strives to help businesses achieve Simply Smarter work by helping companies manage workflow efficiently, create immersive and engaging environments, and increase productivity. SBS offers a full suite of secure printer and copier solutions, commercial displays and projectors, Dynabook laptops, management and productivity software and fully managed services. As a total solutions provider, SBS has a reputation for innovation, quality, reliability, and industry-leading customer support expertise.

