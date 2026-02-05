Sharp Honored as a Top Electronics Organization on 2026 Fortune World's Most Admired Companies List

Recognition marks the company's 5th year on the annual ranking

MONTVALE, N.J., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Electronics Corporation (SEC) is proud to announce that Sharp has been named to the Fortune World's Most Admired Companies list, marking the company's 5th year on the annual ranking. Sharp ranked #9 in the Electronics industry, underscoring the company's respected position in the market and positioning it among the world's leading global technology firms.

The annual Fortune World's Most Admired Companies list recognizes organizations with strong reputations across a range of industries. The rankings are produced in collaboration with Korn Ferry and are based on feedback from executives, directors and financial analysts. Companies are assessed on factors that include leadership, social responsibility, product quality and talent management.

"We're proud that Sharp was once again recognized as one of the World's Most Admired Companies," said Jeff Ashida, Chairman, President and CEO of Sharp Electronics Corporation. "This honor reflects the commitment of our employees and the trust of our customers and partners. At Sharp, we are focused on fostering an inclusive, forward-thinking workplace and delivering innovative solutions that help businesses and consumers succeed."

Sharp's recognition highlights its focus on fostering a culture of innovation, advancing leading-edge technologies and supporting long-term, sustainable growth. As a global leader in office technology, home appliances and smart solutions, Sharp continues to invest in products and services designed to elevate performance and enrich everyday experiences for both customers and employees. This spirit is echoed with Sharp's recently launched new corporate slogan: "In step with your future."

"Fortune is proud to celebrate the companies on this year's World's Most Admired Companies list; they have set the bar for real innovation, resilient leadership, and global impact," said Alyson Shontell, Fortune's Editor in Chief and Chief Content Officer. "As rapidly advancing technologies such as AI transform entire industries, these organizations stand out for their ability to evolve with purpose and foresight, consistently shaping the path forward for global business, and the future of how we work and lead."

The full 2026 Fortune World's Most Admired Companies list was published on January 21, 2026 and the full methodology is available here.

About Sharp Electronics Corporation

Sharp Electronics Corporation in the U.S. and Latin America is part of Sharp Corporation (Sharp), a global technology company that helps businesses and consumers adapt to the future through innovative products and solutions that are in step with your future. A leader in both B2B and B2C innovation, Sharp remains committed to investing in new technologies, sustainable solutions and workplace excellence. Sharp has also been named to Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Companies list, recognizing the world's most respected and reputable organizations. For more information, visit sharpusa.com.

Contact:

Paul Merchan

Peppercomm for Sharp

[email protected]

SOURCE Sharp Electronics Corporation