Sharp Honored as NJBIZ Best Place to Work in New Jersey for the Fourth Straight Year

MONTVALE, N.J., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Electronics Corporation (SEC), located in Montvale, NJ, announces that it has been named by NJBIZ as a Best Place to Work in New Jersey 2024 for the fourth consecutive year. Sharp was recognized in the large company category (250+ employees) alongside several other prominent businesses in the state.

Winners of NJBIZ's 2024 Best Places to Work are selected based off a confidential employee survey to gather feedback about why they believe their company is an ideal place to work, as well as their thoughts on company policies and benefits.

"We are honored that Sharp has again been recognized as an NJBIZ Best Place to Work," says Jeff Ashida, Chairman, President and CEO, Sharp Electronics Corporation in the U.S. "This accolade is a testament to our unwavering commitment to creating an environment that fosters innovation, collaboration and personal growth. Our employees are our greatest asset, and their dedication and talent are the driving forces behind our success."

Winners of the Best Places to Work awards will be honored at a ceremony on September 26, 2024. Additionally, honorees will be featured in a special section included in an upcoming issue of NJBIZ.

About Sharp Electronics Corporation

Sharp Electronics in the U.S. and Latin America is a leader in both B2B and consumer innovations. With cutting-edge products in the office electronics and home appliances spaces, Sharp's award-winning products include multifunction printers, commercial and interactive displays, projectors and durable laptops as well as smart appliances and electronics for the home. Our employees are committed to social responsibility. As such, Sharp is a sponsor of both local and national organizations that support children's outreach programs to create a better world for future generations.

For more information about Sharp, visit our website at SharpUSA.com and become a fan of Sharp on LinkedIn.

