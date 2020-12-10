Sharp Introduces Sleek, Affordable Large-Format Ultra-HD Collaboration Display

The TAA compliant 70" Class (69.5" diagonal) Sharp 4T-B70CT1U AQUOS BOARD interactive display is manufactured in Mexico and provides all the essentials for collaborative learning at an affordable price. A plug and play feature provides quick integration with various cloud-based connectivity options, such as a Chromebook to present Google Classroom on a large-scale format inside the classroom.

Additionally, precise 20-point multi-touch functionality allows multiple people to collaborate effectively and creatively to facilitate effective learning. A powerful RS-232C and LAN command set enables flexible remote control from connected devices. Selecting "Public Mode" prevents unwanted operation by people in a classroom or any other public location.

"In today's hybrid learning environment, equipping more classrooms at a lower cost per room may take priority over advanced display connectivity capabilities, which adds cost and may not often be utilized in the classroom," said Gary Bailer, Director of Product Planning & Marketing, Pro AV Products, Sharp Imaging & Information Company of America. "We are proud to offer this interactive display model, at not only an amazing price, but as an interactive display that provides all of the essentials needed, such as size, 4K Ultra-HD, multi-touch functionality, easy-to-use plug and play connectivity and quality sound, all by a leading brand that organizations can trust."

The Sharp 4T-B70CT1U is available for order immediately and is expected to ship in January 2021. Click here to learn more.

About Sharp Electronics Corporation

Sharp Electronics Corporation is the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's Sharp Corporation. Sharp is a worldwide developer of one-of-a-kind home appliances, networked multifunctional office solutions, professional displays and smart office systems. Sharp has been named to Fortune magazine's 2020 World's Most Admired Company List, a ranking of the world's most respected and reputable companies.

About Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America

Sharp Imaging and information Company of America, a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, markets Sharp's business products, including professional and commercial displays. Through U.S. Professional Display Distributor sales channels, Sharp is a top selling brand for unit sales of 60"+ non-touch and touch-enabled Professional Flat Panel Displays.* Sharp's professional and commercial displays are specially engineered for business applications and are offered in a wide range of sizes and varying capabilities. From high-impact displays for digital signage, to state-of-the-art ultra-narrow bezel video walls, to the award-winning AQUOS BOARD® interactive display systems, Sharp commercial and professional displays help you communicate, collaborate and disseminate information brilliantly. For more information, visit our website at business.sharpusa.com.

*Results based on PMA Research, the large screen displays experts, U.S. Distributor Flat Panel Tracking Service report, December 2019. Results are not an endorsement of Sharp. Any reliance on these results is at the third party's own judgement and/or responsibility. Visit pmaresearch.com for more information.

For more information on Sharp's business products, contact Sharp Electronics Corporation, 100 Paragon Drive, Montvale, N.J., 07645. For online product information, visit our website at siica.sharpusa.com.

