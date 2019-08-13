Sharp Launches Its Largest, Brightest, Most Color-Dynamic 8K Ultra HD LCD Display

Sharp's 8K Ultra HD technology vividly reproduces every last detail, even those beyond the normal perception of the human eye. Viewers are able to see the smallest details that would normally be invisible. For example, 8K Ultra HD can perfectly reproduce the previously hard-to-render colors and gradations of the sky.

"The 8M-B80AX1U display raises the bar for business environments that depend on exceptional detail, including design studios and TV broadcasters," said Gary Bailer, Director of Product Management for Pro AV Products at Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America. "With this larger, brighter display, even the most complex drawings, designs and blueprints can be examined in minute detail and its lifelike realism can also facilitate the use of virtual reality, making it much easier to assess how new products or machinery will look and perform in the real world."

This dazzling display provides the ultimate in high definition, conforming to the 8K Ultra HD standard (7,680 x 4,320 pixels) and allowing for a pixel resolution 16x greater than Full HD and 4x greater than 4K. Aside from providing twice the brightness of first generation professional 8K displays, with 800 cd/m² (or up to 4,000 cd/m² Peak Level), it has more than five times more local dimming backlight zones, enabling a much greater contrast level between dark and bright areas, so images are clearer and sharper.

The HDR (High Dynamic Range) technology also expands the contrast and color range significantly. The display's 10-Bit Extended Color Range increases the range of possible color values in each pixel up to 1.07 billion colors. Additionally, reduced motion blur during fast panning or movement, makes scenes appear more lifelike. Finally, unlike other 8K displays that simply upscale content, the 8M-B80AX1U utilizing its 4x HDMI™ inputs is able to display native 8K content to dramatically improve picture quality.

The 8M-B80AX1U LCD display is immediately available through Sharp and its network of distribution and integration partners.

