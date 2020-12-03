Sharp Launches LivMote Touchless Temperature Screening

As businesses reopen, they face several challenges, including ensuring that they follow CDC and state guidelines to help keep employees safe. Not only is it important to enforce social distancing and provide personal protection equipment, but screening employees and visitors before they even enter the building has become paramount.

The purpose-built solution was engineered to meet Sharp's stringent standards and designed to deliver a fast, safe and reliable temperature screening, as well as a touchless check-in experience. LivMote helps address real-life challenges that we currently face while at the same time providing a long-term solution for companies interested in supporting a healthy workplace.

Organizations using LivMote can set up a daily health check questionnaire, which employees can access on their smartphone or PC prior to entering the workplace. After completing their health check, employees will then be prompted to undergo a no-touch temperature and/or face mask scan. The temperature scanner automatically detects people in close proximity and begins the screening once the individual is confirmed via NFC, RFID or QR Code.

LivMote also addresses the need for visitors coming to an office also be screened to insure a safe environment for all. The system comes equipped with a guest user function that allows visitors to complete a temperature check themselves and proceed into the building without needing to access the questionnaire.

The LivMote software records all the screening results on a customizable online dashboard in order for business leaders to have complete visibility into the screening data. This allows for adjustments and organizational decisions based on the actual activity at the office. Optional features also allow it to be linked to a timecard system or to automatically unlock the main doors of the office, further protecting employees normally associated with such processes.

"Businesses working to safely reopen their offices need dependable tools and technology in place as part of their overall plan to follow CDC recommendations and guidelines," said Cliff Quiroga, Vice President, New Business Development, Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America. "We are excited to help provide a solution for these challenges through LivMote, an innovative and unique technology that will help businesses gain peace of mind as they return to the office and adjust to the new normal."

Security features in any health-related solution are critical and LivMote has enhanced data security. It conducts the screening without the need for facial recognition, instead relying on RFID/NFC or QR code reading. An intelligent infrared (IR) sensor provides a fast temperature check in 0.2 seconds with industry-leading accuracy (±0.5°F in optimal conditions).

The LivMote solution is available for immediate orders and shipping. For a video of LivMote in action, please click here.

About Sharp Electronics Corporation

Sharp Electronics Corporation is the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's Sharp Corporation. Sharp is a worldwide developer of one-of-a-kind home appliances, networked multifunctional office solutions, professional displays and smart office systems. Sharp has been named to Fortune magazine's 2020 World's Most Admired Company List, a ranking of the world's most respected and reputable companies.

About Sharp Imaging and Information Company

Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America, a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, markets Sharp's business products, including its new Synappx™ family of collaboration applications that help address the workforce's increased expectation of secure accessibility, ease of use and mobility; its full line of multifunction printers (MFPs); and professional display products, including the award-winning AQUOS BOARD® interactive display system.

For more information on Sharp's business products, contact Sharp Electronics Corporation, 100 Paragon Drive, Montvale, N.J., 07645. For online product information, visit our website at business.sharpusa.com.

Become a fan of Sharp business products on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram and watch us on YouTube .

Peppercomm for Sharp

Paul Merchan

212.931.6172

[email protected]

SOURCE Sharp Electronics Corporation

Related Links

http://www.sharpusa.com

