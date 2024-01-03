Sharp Launches Most Advanced AQUOS BOARD Interactive Display Series to Date

PN-LA series offers premium collaboration with unmatched performance and enterprise-level security features

MONTVALE, N.J., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA) today unveils its newest and most innovative set of AQUOS BOARD® interactive displays to date. The PN-LA series provides a solution for enterprise customers looking for the ultimate solution in performance, security and sustainability.

Sharp AQUOS BOARD interactive display PN-LA series

The PN-LA series is the next incremental step in the AQUOS BOARD interactive display line, offering a sophisticated appearance, high-performance touch capabilities and one of the most advanced security safeguards available. Each display complies with Sharp's highest IT security standards while providing maximum flexibility. The displays are also equipped with a seamlessly integrated range of software to enhance versatility in meeting diverse collaboration needs, including Windows 11 Pro, SHARP Pen Software, which allows for quick access to pen settings, and Sharp Touch Viewer, providing an interface to organize files on screen without opening up their applications. In addition to these features, compatibility with popular software like Microsoft Teams, as well as native screen casting via Apple AirPlay, Google Cast and Miracast, provide users with a suite of tools to foster collaboration and boost productivity in meeting spaces.

Infrared InGlass™ M5 Touch panel technology from FlatFrog built into the display's screen allows for the most natural, pen-on-paper writing experience in the market. Its high-brightness, high-haze panel and premium glass coating delivers the best readability in well-lit meeting rooms, practically without reflections, glare or fingerprints.

Sharp took its security architecture on the PN-LA series to a deeper and more robust level, tapping into years of experience as a leader in managing multifunction printer (MFP) endpoint security. The new AQUOS BOARD interactive displays embed a powerful Windows-based PC complemented by Linux internal firmware and software. This approach enhances device resilience against potential vulnerabilities, creating a secure environment for sensitive corporate information. The new line also offers a personalized application launcher, giving IT pros the power to fine-tune app access. This ensures a tailored and secure user experience, helping organizations control and reduce unauthorized usage and data exposure risks.

"These new PN-LA AQUOS BOARD interactive displays represent a significant leap forward in terms of performance in the collaborative display market," said Steve Brauner, Senior Product Manager at Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America. "With the best touchscreen available along with a powerful and secure Intel-based, Window 11 Pro operating system, the PN-LA series combines top intellectual property from Sharp and NEC to deliver an unparalleled experience for enterprise office environments."

The PN-LA AQUOS BOARD interactive displays are available in 65" Class (64.5" diagonal), 75" Class (74.5" diagonal) and 86" Class (85.6" diagonal) sizes. The series is expected to ship this month and orders may be placed immediately. Click here to learn more.

About Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America

Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA) is a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's Sharp Corporation, a global technology company which has been named to Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Company List. Sharp strives to help businesses achieve Simply Smarter work by helping companies manage workflow efficiently, create immersive and engaging environments, and increase productivity. SIICA offers a full suite of secure printer and copier solutions, professional and commercial visual displays and projectors, software management and productivity software and markets durable Dynabook laptops. As a total solutions provider, Sharp has a reputation for innovation, quality, reliability, and industry-leading customer support expertise.

