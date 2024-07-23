Sharp Launches New M Series Standard Laser Projectors

The M Series projectors are next in the brand-new line-up of Sharp products developed leveraging NEC's impeccable projection heritage

MONTVALE, N.J., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA), today announced the launch of its new Sharp M Series projectors – the XP-M421W-W and XP-M401H-W. The new M Series projectors are the second Sharp branded projectors developed since the company's joint venture with NEC. The Sharp M Series projectors provide customers with an easy-to-use, lamp-free compact laser projector requiring minimal maintenance. The essential features of the M Series projectors offer a budget-conscious projector replacement for classrooms, meeting spaces and more.

Maintenance Free

Sharp's all new M Series projectors offer an entry solution designed to provide reliable long-term operation at a low total cost of ownership. The projectors are equipped with a reliable laser light source, eliminating the need for recurring lamp replacements, as well as Texas Instruments DLP technology that is designed to be filter free. With no lamp and no filter, the M Series projectors provide users with years of worry-free operation.

Compact, Eco-Friendly Design

Designed with sustainability in mind, the external power supply puts the M Series projectors among the smallest and lightest 4000 lumen laser projectors available in the market. The sustainable design reduces waste, promotes energy conservation and improves logistics efficiency as the smaller package sizes take up less spaces in shipping containers thereby increasing load capacity. The projectors are equipped with ECO Mode™ technology, increasing operation up to 20,000 hours while lowering power consumption.

The compact cabinet means less manufacturing material, less packaging material and more efficient shipping and handling for an overall smaller carbon footprint. For customers in need of a portable solution, the M Series projectors can easily be carried and transported between locations. This unique design is a direct result of the high-quality Japanese engineering customers have grown accustomed to from both Sharp and NEC.

Simple Operation

Users of the Sharp M Series projectors can present with ease by taking advantage of intuitive control, as it's equipped with only the essential features to confidently and reliably present to audiences. Presentations can be started quickly with direct power-on to help maximize presentation time while lowering wait time.

"We're thrilled to continue building on the projector heritage of NEC under the Sharp name with a heightened focus on sustainability," said Ryan Pitterle, Senior Product Manager, Projectors, Sharp Pro AV. "The new M Series is a great choice for customers looking for the reliability and durability that is expected of both the Sharp and NEC brands in a simple and easy-to-use, sustainable device, but with eco-friendly technology that helps organizations to lower their overall carbon footprint."

While Sharp carries forward NEC's legacy of quality and reliability in the projector market, the company also maintains a Best-in-Class, up to 20,000 hour or 5-year limited warranty and InstaCare advanced exchange program or 3-day repair and return for the duration of the limited warranty. Sharp offers top-tier customer support for the projector product line, backed by a highly proficient technical team boasting over 50 years of combined projector experience, dedicated to assisting both current and potential projector users.

Sharp is dedicated to delivering the best projectors to the market, with a comprehensive and experienced team in place throughout the entire life cycle of the product, including engineering and design, technical support, product management and sales and marketing.

To learn more about Sharp's new M Series projectors, please visit www.sharpnecdisplays.us.

About Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America

Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA) is a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's Sharp Corporation, a global technology company which has been named to Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Company List. Sharp strives to help businesses achieve Simply Smarter work by helping companies manage workflow efficiently, create immersive and engaging environments, and increase productivity. SIICA offers a full suite of secure printer and copier solutions, professional and commercial visual displays and projectors, software management and productivity software and markets durable Dynabook laptops. As a total solutions provider, Sharp has a reputation for innovation, quality, reliability, and industry-leading customer support expertise.

For more information on Sharp's business products, visit our website at business.sharpusa.com. Become a fan of Sharp business products on Facebook, follow us on X, LinkedIn and Instagram and watch us on YouTube.

