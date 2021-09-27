Sharp Launches Newest Line Of Production Multifunction Printers

Built to handle the rigorous demands of today's high-volume environments, the new models provide an award-winning, user-friendly 15.4" (diagonal) touchscreen display with intuitive menu navigation and full integration with Fiery ® Command WorkStation ® from Electronics For Imaging (EFI) for efficient job management. These multifunction printers also offer alternative, touchless operation with mobile devices via Synappx™ Go for basic copying, scanning and print release jobs, all important in today's business environment.

Notable features include the new-to-market GBC® SmartPunch™ Plus, a fully automated in-line finishing system that offers a wide variety of punch patterns to accommodate popular binding styles in addition to the new perforation and crease dies that help give users the professional finishing touch they desire. A powerful EFI™ Fiery print server is available for advanced workflows and production-class print results. Fiery servers deliver dramatically improved productivity, streamlined workflows and unmatched control and ease of use.

"The advanced Fiery solutions available for the Pro Series MX-M1056 and MX-M1206 represent the most advanced Fiery servers developed for monochrome cut-sheet printing devices," said John Henze, vice president, sales and marketing, EFI Fiery. "Users will experience faster response times and streamlined job preparation, along with powerful tools like Fiery JobExpert that minimize print job errors by helping customers ensure every job prints perfectly the very first time."

These models also deliver leading-edge security features, such as Firmware Attack Prevention and Self-Recovery, which can identify a malicious intrusion and restore the machine firmware to its original state. The Application Whitelisting feature protects the machine's file system from unauthorized access. Additionally, administrators can centrally manage select security settings using Active Directory® Group Policy.

"As teachers return to the classroom and employees begin to return to their workplaces, these high-powered multifunction printers will deliver the productivity and performance users expect," said Shane Coffey, vice president of product management at Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America. "The new models in this award-winning series provide organizations with best-in-class features that offer a more advanced and updated experience than ever before."

The new models increase efficiency and support complex printing needs for businesses, professional printing environments, schools and more. Available now, these new models replace the previous MX-M1055 and MX-M1205 models.

About Sharp Electronics Corporation

Sharp Electronics Corporation is the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's Sharp Corporation. Sharp is a worldwide developer of one-of-a-kind home appliances, networked multifunctional office solutions, professional displays, and smart office technologies. Sharp has been named to Fortune magazine's 2020 World's Most Admired Company List, ranking the world's most respected and reputable companies. Sharp's headquarters in Montvale, NJ has been named a "Best Places to Work in NJ 2021" by NJBIZ, a leading New Jersey business publication.

