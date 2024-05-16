Sharp Launches Three New A4 Color Multifunction Printers

New A4 MFPs offer faster print speeds, upgraded user interfaces and a compact design

MONTVALE, N.J., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA) announces three new A4 color multifunction printers (MFPs). SMBs, commercial printing environments, legal firms and educational institutions that want the function of a larger A3 color MFP in a smaller footprint can benefit from these printers.

The Sharp designed BP-C535WR, BP-C535WD and BP-C545WD MFPs print on letter or legal paper and offer print speeds from 35-45 pages per minute, which is faster than their predecessor models. All three printers feature a highly responsive capacitive touchscreen and a compact design that includes many of the leading features of Sharp's existing workgroup A3 MFPs. These features include a button-less intuitive 7" (diagonal) capacitive color touchscreen that offers a user-friendly, graphical interface with simplified easy modes, and Sharp OSA 6.0 compatibility, for a fluid work experience. The BP-C535WD and the BP-C545WD also offer an optional internal finisher.

Built on the same platform as Sharp's workgroup A3 MFPs, these models feature similar, robust security features, such as a standard system integrity check at startup, firmware attack prevention, allowlisting and optional antivirus protection powered by Bitdefender®.

"Sharp continues to grow our A4 product offerings by introducing models that share productive workflow features with our A3 product line, enabling clients to easily operate any Sharp multifunction device," says Dino Pagliarello, VP, Product Management and Production Print, Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America. "These new models bring advanced integration and powerful efficiency right into your workplace or home office, allowing teams to remain productive while helping to keep their information and documents secure."

The new models, which replace the previous MX-C303WH and MX-C304WH models, are available to order immediately and can be purchased directly through Sharp or through an authorized Sharp dealer.

