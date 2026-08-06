MONTVALE, N.J., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Electronics Corporation (SEC), headquartered in Montvale, New Jersey, announces that it has been named a Best Place to Work in New Jersey 2026 by NJBIZ. This marks the sixth consecutive year that SEC has received this recognition in the large company category (250+ employees) joining other leading organizations across the state.

Sharp Named as NJBIZ Best Place to Work for the Sixth Consecutive Year

The NJBIZ Best Place to Work award recognizes New Jersey companies of all sizes that demonstrate a strong commitment to fostering employee growth and quality of life. Winners are selected based on the results from a confidential employee survey evaluating workplace experience, programs and benefits.

Sharp's employee-focused culture is built on flexibility, well-being, professional development and community engagement. Through comprehensive benefits, hybrid work opportunities, ongoing learning and career development programs, employee resource groups and volunteer initiatives, Sharp strives to create an environment where employees feel connected, supported, and empowered to succeed.

"Even after earning recognition as a Best Place to Work for the sixth year in a row, I remain humbled by the dedication of our employees," says Jeff Ashida, Chairman, President and CEO, Sharp Electronics Corporation in the U.S. "This meaningful award is a true reflection of our commitment to an environment where our people feel supported, valued, and empowered to grow both personally and professionally. We're proud of the culture we've created together."

Winners of the NJBIZ Best Place to Work award will be honored at a ceremony on September 24, 2026, in New Jersey. Additionally, honorees will be featured in a special section of an upcoming issue of NJBIZ.

About Sharp Electronics Corporation

Sharp Electronics Corporation in the U.S. and Latin America is part of Sharp Corporation (Sharp), a global technology company that helps businesses and consumers adapt to the future through innovative products and solutions that are in step with your future. A leader in both B2B and B2C innovation, Sharp remains committed to investing in new technologies, sustainable solutions and workplace excellence. Sharp has also been named to Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Companies list, recognizing the world's most respected and reputable organizations. For more information, visit sharpusa.com.

Peppercomm for Sharp

Paul Merchan

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SOURCE Sharp Electronics Corporation