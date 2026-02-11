Sharp is celebrated for its excellence as a technology leader in the industry

MONTVALE, N.J., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Companies Group (BCG), a trusted leader in workplace culture research and recognition, is thrilled to announce that Sharp Electronics Corporation has officially been named a Best Place to Work in Technology. This recognition highlights Sharp's dedication to its team members, customers and partners, as well as its commitment to delivering top quality solutions and services.

Best Companies Group Celebrates Sharp as a 2026 Best Place to Work in Technology

"We are proud to honor Sharp with this certification," said Jaime Raul Zepeda, Executive Vice President of Best Companies Group. "With their commitment to employee well-being, innovation, and excellence, they truly embody what it means to be a Best Place to Work in Technology."

Best Companies Group has been recognizing top workplaces for over 20 years, helping more than 10,000 companies worldwide celebrate what makes them special. The Best Place to Work in Technology certification is based on direct employee feedback and data analysis, highlighting Sharp's commitment to excellence.

"The Sharp brand has stood the test of time due to its innovative business and home technology solutions" said Jeff Ashida, Chairman, President and CEO, Sharp Electronics Corporation in the U.S. "We're proud to receive this recognition alongside other top organizations that are making an impact in their industries with a digital-first approach."

Winners of the Best Place to Work in Technology have been published in the Best Companies Group digital magazine. To see learn more, check out the virtual awards celebration held on February 3, 2026.

About Best Companies Group

Best Companies Group is passionate about celebrating great workplaces. Since 2004, we've been helping organizations of all sizes and industries—from healthcare to tech to finance—earn recognition for building thriving, people-first cultures. Through employee surveys and data-driven insights, we help companies get certified, get recognized, and get better.

Learn more at www.bestcompaniesgroup.com.

About Sharp Electronics Corporation

Sharp Electronics Corporation in the U.S. and Latin America is part of Sharp Corporation (Sharp), a global technology company that helps businesses and consumers adapt to the future through innovative products and solutions that are in step with your future. A leader in both B2B and B2C innovation, Sharp remains committed to investing in new technologies, sustainable solutions and workplace excellence. Sharp has also been named to Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Companies list, recognizing the world's most respected and reputable organizations. For more information, visit sharpusa.com.

For more information about Sharp, visit our website at SharpUSA.com and become a fan of Sharp on LinkedIn .

