Award recognizes strong performance in delivering modern communication solutions

MONTVALE, N.J., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GoTo, a global leader in cloud communications and IT solutions, has recognized Sharp Business Systems (SBS) as its Top Resale Partner in North America, honoring the company's outstanding performance and commitment to customer success.

Sharp Cloud Communications Excellence Recognized with Top GoTo Resale Partner Award

The 2025 GoTo Partner Awards, announced in March 2026, celebrate partners who excel in delivering GoTo's flagship solutions, including GoTo Connect. Award recipients were selected based on sales performance and their ability to consistently provide customers with essential IT management, support, and hybrid work tools that drive real business outcomes through GoTo's comprehensive solutions portfolio.

As a full-service partner reseller of GoTo Connect, an all-in-one business communications platform, SBS supports more than 275 GoTo customers and 5,824 end users. Through this alliance, SBS enables customers to leverage advanced features such as intelligent call routing, auto-attendant and AI capabilities, reliable video and audio conferencing, and integrated messaging tools that simplify one-to-one communication, group chats, and file sharing. These solutions seamlessly complement Sharp's technology suite of laptops, printers, displays and copiers, allowing information sharing and collaboration to happen effortlessly for Sharp Business Systems customers.

"We're very intentional about the technology solutions we build at Sharp and the partners we choose to work with," said Chris Patterson, Senior National Manager of Unified Communications Solutions at Sharp Business Systems. "With hybrid work becoming the norm and IT demands continuing to grow, staying connected without overspending isn't easy for small businesses. An all‑in‑one platform like GoTo Connect makes that simpler, and our partnership with GoTo helps us deliver flexible, scalable solutions that support growth and keep our customers happy and productive."

"GoTo is proud to honor Sharp Business Systems as our Top Resale Partner of 2025," said Michael Day, Vice President of Partner Sales at GoTo. "The award is a testament to Sharp's high confidence in recommending GoTo's solutions to their customers, top-tier support from the GoTo partner network, and our continued strong working relationship that has driven both impressive sales numbers and customer satisfaction."

The full list of 2025 GoTo Partner Award winners is available at:

https://www.goto.com/blog/goto-partner-awards-2025

About Sharp Electronics Corporation

Sharp Electronics Corporation in the U.S. and Latin America is part of Sharp Corporation (Sharp), a global technology company that helps businesses and consumers adapt to the future through innovative products and solutions that are in step with your future. A leader in both B2B and B2C innovation, Sharp remains committed to investing in new technologies, sustainable solutions and workplace excellence. Sharp has also been named to Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Companies list, recognizing the world's most respected and reputable organizations.

About Sharp Business Systems

Sharp Business Systems (SBS) is the direct sales and service division of Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America, a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation. SBS branches throughout the U.S. combine the resources of a multi-billion-dollar corporation with the value of local representation and community relationships. By accelerating collaboration, improving efficiencies, digitizing workflows, and increasing information security, SBS strives to help businesses achieve Simply Smarter work through technology that is smart and easy to use.

For more information about Sharp, visit our website at SharpUSA.com and become a fan of Sharp on LinkedIn.

Peppercomm for Sharp

Paul Merchan

347.804.4608

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SOURCE Sharp Electronics Corporation