Sharp Ranked as a 2024 Best Places to Work in Technology in the U.S.

MONTVALE, N.J., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Electronics Corporation (SEC) is pleased to announce it was recently named one of the 2024 Best Places to Work in Technology by the Best Companies Group. Sharp is ranked 12th in the program alongside several other top technology corporations.

Sharp Electronics Corporation named as one of the 2024 Best Places to Work in Technology by the Best Companies Group.

The Best Places to Work in Technology awards program aims to acknowledge and celebrate the top employers in the technology industry in the U.S. The application process involved an employee engagement survey, which measured staff experience in eight core focus areas: Leadership and Planning, Corporate Culture and Communications, Role Satisfaction Work Environment, Relationship with Supervisor, Training, Development and Resources, Pay and Benefits and Overall Engagement. The final score determined the top companies and ranking, listing Sharp as a leading technology company.

Sharp was awarded this recognition largely due to its status as a renowned leader in innovative office solutions, home appliances and smart technologies. The company prioritizes its employees and offers an exceptional work environment coupled with plentiful career development opportunities and is dedicated to creating a collaborative and inclusive work culture that promotes teamwork and a sense of belonging. Additionally, Sharp offers comprehensive wellness programs, philanthropic initiatives, diverse business resource groups and more to ensure employee success.

"It's especially gratifying to be included on the list of the Best Places to Work in Technology given our decades-long track record as a leader and employer of choice in the technology space," said Jeff Ashida, Chairman, President and CEO, Sharp Electronics Corporation. "This award is not only a testament to Sharp's unwavering commitment and dedication to our customers and the broader reseller community, but also to our culture of fostering success and innovation."

The winners are featured in a digital publication in March 2024, posted on The Best Companies Group website and were honored during a virtual awards ceremony on March 1, 2024.

About Sharp Electronics Corporation

Sharp Electronics Corporation in the U.S. & Latin America is part of Sharp Corporation, a global technology company. We aim to help consumers and organizations of all sizes in our region enhance their performance and adapt to the future through innovative home and business products and services. Sharp is an expert in both business to business (B2B) and consumer (B2C) innovation and continues its commitment to invest in new products and services. Sharp has been named to Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Company List, ranking the world's most respected and reputable companies. For more information about Sharp Electronics Corporation, visit our website at sharpusa.com.

Contact:

Paul Merchan

Peppercomm for Sharp

347.804.4608

[email protected]

SOURCE Sharp Electronics Corporation