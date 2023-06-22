Sharp Receives Supplier Horizon Award from Premier, Inc. for the 3rd Consecutive Year

News provided by

Sharp Electronics Corporation

22 Jun, 2023, 10:00 ET

MONTVALE, N.J., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (Sharp) today announced that it is once again a winner of the Supplier Horizon Award from Premier, Inc., a leading healthcare improvement and technology company that unites an alliance of more than 4,400 U.S. hospitals and health systems and approximately 250,000 other providers and organizations.

Continue Reading
Sharp announced as winner of the Supplier Horizon Award from Premier, Inc.
Sharp announced as winner of the Supplier Horizon Award from Premier, Inc.

One of 10 suppliers to receive the award this year and an overall 3-time winner of the award, Sharp was recognized for its support of Premier members through its exceptional local customer service and engagement, ability to drive value through overall excellence and commitment to lower costs.

"We truly appreciate Premier's partnership, support and recognition of Sharp for this unprecedented third year in a row," said Erica Calise, Director of Marketing, Government and National Accounts, Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America. "This recognition is a testament to Sharp's ongoing commitment to provide the highest level of customer service and value to customers in the healthcare industry."

"Sharp supports Premier members by offering valuable products and services that help to lower supply chain costs and improve operating efficiencies," said David A. Hargraves, Senior Vice President, Supply Chain at Premier. "Given the current economic times and post-pandemic supply chain challenges, we're honored to recognize Sharp as a Supplier Horizon Award recipient."

The Supplier Horizon Award was formally presented to Sharp on June 21, 2023, at Premier's annual Breakthroughs Conference and Exhibition.

About Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America
Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA) is a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's Sharp Corporation, which has been named to Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Company List, ranking the world's most respected and reputable companies. SIICA markets Sharp's Simply Smarter business products and solutions, such as Synappx applications, professional displays, laptops, desktop monitors and a full suite of secure copier and printer solutions that can help companies manage workflow efficiently and increase productivity so they can work smarter. SIICA markets its products through a vast network of independent dealerships and its direct sales division Sharp Business Systems (SBS). By accelerating collaboration, improving efficiencies, digitizing workflows and increasing information security, Sharp strives to help businesses achieve Simply Smarter work through technology that is smart and easy to use.

For more information on Sharp's business products, visit our website at business.sharpusa.com. Become a fan of Sharp business products on Facebook, follow us on TwitterLinkedIn and Instagram and watch us on YouTube.

Peppercomm for Sharp
Paul Merchan
212.931.6172
[email protected]

SOURCE Sharp Electronics Corporation

Also from this source

Sharp Launches Three New A4 Printing Devices

Introducing Economical Yet Powerful AQUOS BOARD Interactive Displays

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.