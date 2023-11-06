Sharp Receives Three Frank Awards Plus an Outstanding Veterans Award at The Cannata Report's Annual Imaging Industry Event

Nov. 6, 2023

MONTVALE, N.J., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA), a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation (SEC), announces that it has been honored with three Frank Awards and the Outstanding Veterans Award at The Cannata Report's 38th Annual Awards & Charities Gala, which took place on November 2, 2023 at The Madison Hotel in Morristown, NJ. For the fifth consecutive year, Sharp received Best Manufacturer and Best Male Executive – Mike Marusic. This is also the fourth year Sharp received the Best-in-Class award.

The Sharp team proudly displays its Best Manufacturer Frank Award with leaders from Marco Technologies and Image 2000.
The Frank Awards honor business leaders from the manufacturer, financing and software and services segments of the imaging industry. Winners are determined by The Cannata Report's Annual Dealer Survey, which gathers the views of the dealer community on topics that are important to their businesses. Sharp's three Frank awards include:

  • Best Manufacturer (for the fifth consecutive year), which recognizes Sharp's excellent portfolio of products and services for the dealer community.

  • Best Male Executive (for the fifth consecutive year), which recognizes Mike Marusic, SIICA president and CEO, and his dedication to the company as well as the dealer community.

  • Best-in-Class (for the fourth year), for providing top service and support to the dealer community.

"The findings of our Annual Dealer Survey clearly show that the independent office technology dealer universe values Sharp's leadership, innovative product offerings, outstanding communication, and the collaborative resources it provides its dealer partners," said CJ Cannata, president and CEO of The Cannata Report. "Sharp's Frank Award wins are a tribute to both Sharp and its dealers who conduct their business in an atmosphere of mutual respect."

In addition to the announcement of the Frank Award winners, Sharp's Chris Johnson, Senior Director Regional Sales Midwest, was presented with the Outstanding Veterans Award in recognition of his military service and dedication to helping promote the hiring of veterans like himself in the office technology industry.

"Chris Johnson personifies the spirit of those who served in the military who seek always to help their fellow combatants in war and in peace. They know that doing so increases their chances for survival in the worst of combat situations and in transitioning to civilian life. That type of thinking permeates throughout their thoughts, words, and deeds. That is where the phrase, "I got your back comes from," said Frank Cannata, founder of The Cannata Report.

The awards mark the sixth year in a row that Sharp has received three or more Frank Awards, bringing the total to 20 awards since 2018.The in-person event raised $232,000 for the Mariano Rivera Foundation, and will benefit the Foundation's initiative to educate young men and women for careers in the print technology industry.

About Sharp Electronics Corporation
Sharp Electronics Corporation is the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's Sharp Corporation. Sharp is a worldwide developer of one-of-a-kind home appliances, networked multifunctional office solutions, professional displays, and smart office technologies. Sharp has been named to Fortune magazine's 2020, 2022 and 2023 World's Most Admired Company Lists, ranking the world's most respected and reputable companies. Sharp's headquarters in Montvale, NJ has been named a "Best Places to Work in NJ" in 2021, 2022 and 2023 by NJBIZ, a leading New Jersey business publication.

About Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America
Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA) is a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation. SIICA markets Sharp's Simply Smarter business products and solutions, such as Synappx applications, professional displays, laptops, desktop monitors and a full suite of copier and printer solutions, that can help companies manage workflow efficiently and increase productivity so they can work smarter. SIICA markets its products through a vast network of independent dealerships as well as its through its direct sales division Sharp Business Systems (SBS). By accelerating collaboration, improving efficiencies, digitizing workflows and increasing information security, Sharp strives to help businesses achieve Simply Smarter work through technology that is smart and easy to use.

For more information on Sharp's business products, visit our website at business.sharpusa.com. Become a fan of Sharp business products on Facebook, follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram and on X (formerly Twitter) and watch us on YouTube.

