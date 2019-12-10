Sharp Synappx™ Family of Smart Office Solutions Receive Prestigious Digital Imaging Industry Award for Outstanding Achievement in Innovation

MONTVALE, N.J., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America, a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, today announced that the Synappx™ family of smart office software applications was honored with a Keypoint Intelligence – Buyers Lab (BLI) award for Outstanding Achievement in Innovation in the Document Imaging Software category. The award is given to the most impressive products and services that have moved the industry forward in a meaningful way in the past 12 months.

Sharp's Synappx platform is central to its Smart Office strategy. It connects Sharp hardware to customers' current IT landscape to bring smart home convenience into the workplace. The platform includes the Synappx™ Meeting, Synappx™ Go and Synappx™ Workspaces applications designed to make collaboration easier. Synappx Meeting makes it seamless to launch the various technological bits that typically delay structured meetings, such as screen casting, launching conference services and locating meeting content. Meanwhile, Synappx Go makes it easy to share content from a mobile device to a large display or scan documents and release print jobs from a multifunction printer, and Synappx Workspaces, coming in 2020, makes it easier to be smarter about work spaces through IoT-based analytics in the cloud.

"Our goal in creating the Synappx platform is to simplify collaboration and make our customers' lives easier," said Vince Jannelli, AVP, Software Product Management, Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America. "So, it is a great honor to be recognized for our efforts by such a reputable and prestigious organization in the imaging industry."

"Office workers today have no shortage of technology at their disposal, but too often that technology serves to impede productivity rather than enhance it," said Jamie Bsales, Director of Solutions/Security Analysis at Keypoint Intelligence. "The Sharp Synappx family of smart office solutions promises to change that. Working from a mindset that keeps mobility and collaboration front and center, Sharp developers are rolling out Synappx solutions that connect existing technology and make it easier to use."

About Sharp Electronics Corporation

Sharp Electronics Corporation is the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's Sharp Corporation. Sharp is a worldwide developer of one-of-a-kind home appliances, networked multifunctional office solutions, professional displays and energy systems. Sharp was recently honored as an inaugural Thomson Reuters Top 100 Global Technology Leader, recognized as one of the tech industry's most operationally sound and financially successful organizations.

About Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America

Sharp Imaging and information Company of America, a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, markets Sharp's business products, including its new Synappx family of collaboration applications that help address the workforce's increased expectation of secure accessibility, ease of use and mobility. Sharp multifunction printers (MFPs), including the advanced MX Series, feature the Sharp OSA® development platform, which seamlessly integrates network applications to create a personalized MFP that can meet virtually any business need, and Scan2 technology, which scans two-sided documents in a single pass to enhance scanning reliability and preserve document integrity.

For more information on Sharp's business products, contact Sharp Electronics Corporation, 100 Paragon Drive, Montvale, N.J., 07645. For online product information, visit our website at business.sharpusa.com.

Become a fan of SIICA on Facebook , follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Instagram and watch us on YouTube.

CONTACT:

Peppercomm for Sharp

Matt Luzuriaga

212.931.6187

MLuzuriaga@peppercomm.com

SOURCE Sharp Electronics Corporation

Related Links

http://www.sharpusa.com

