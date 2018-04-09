Sharp To Exhibit 8K Pro Products At NAB Show 2018

"At Sharp, we believe that 8K will change society, the future of technology and expand various applications all over the world," said Doug Albregts, President and Chief Executive Officer, Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America. "As a result, we're excited to bring our innovative 8K technologies to the NAB Show audience this year."

At its NAB Show booth, Sharp will highlight its 8K products through various demonstrations in the 8K ecosystem relevant to medical, educational 8K viewer and 8K distribution/transmission. The 8K camcorder allows the user to shoot, record, playback and line-out in 8K all on the spot. Meanwhile, Sharp's 8K 70-inch Class video monitor will provide the opportunity to experience high definition, high quality images that conform to the 8K standard image and supports HDR extended display at an 8K (7680 x 4320) resolution.

In addition to the camcorder and video monitor, Sharp will also feature its new 8K multi display which is 8 x 104" Class panels. It comes with a 104" wide screen and 22:9 ultra-high resolution aspect ratio to support the video expression of 8K images.

Sharp's new 8K ecosystem contributes to remote medical technology including remote diagnosis and monitoring with 8K technology, supporting the next generation of medical technology. Also with 8K content displays, Sharp created new educational tools and enhanced the learning experience with the new Educational 8K Viewer. Finally, the ecosystem comes equipped with an 8K distribution/transmission, showcasing the possibility of 8K high quality image transmission by IP.

About Sharp Electronics Corporation

Sharp Electronics Corporation is the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's Sharp Corporation. Sharp is a worldwide developer of one-of-a-kind home appliances, networked multifunctional office solutions, professional displays, robotics, energy systems and electronics components. Sharp was honored as an inaugural Thomson Reuters Top 100 Global Technology Leader in 2018, recognized as one of the tech industry's most operationally sound and financially successful organizations.

About Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America

Sharp Imaging and information Company of America, a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, markets Sharp's business products, including professional and commercial displays. Through U.S. Professional Display Distributor sales channels, Sharp is the top selling volume and revenue share brand of 60"+ Professional Flat Panel Displays.* Sharp's professional and commercial displays are specially engineered for business applications and are offered in a wide range of sizes and varying capabilities. From high-impact displays for digital signage, to state-of-the-art ultra-narrow bezel video walls, to the award-winning AQUOS BOARD® interactive display systems, Sharp commercial and professional displays help you communicate, collaborate and disseminate information brilliantly. For more information, visit our website at siica.sharpusa.com.

*Results based on PMA Research, the large screen displays experts, U.S. Distributor Flat Panel Tracking Service report, February 2018. Results are not an endorsement of Sharp. Any reliance on these results is at the third party's own judgement and/or responsibility. Visit pmaresearch.com for more information.

For more information on Sharp's business products, contact Sharp Electronics Corporation, 100 Paragon Drive, Montvale, N.J., 07645. For online product information, visit our website at siica.sharpusa.com.

