Sharp To Highlight Newly Expanded Production Press Product Lineup during Printing United

MONTVALE, N.J., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (Sharp) is announcing that it will showcase its newly expanded line of digital press technologies at the Printing United Expo at the Las Vegas Convention Center, from September 10 – 12, 2024. Show attendees are invited to visit booth #C2490, where Sharp will present major advancements in its production print capabilities, including its flagship 4-color and 6-color printing systems and high-speed, monochrome production printing systems launched this Spring. Additionally, Sharp will highlight its recently launched Pro Series production models featuring exciting new enhancements. Building on Sharp's theme of having the right products together with being the right partner, the 111-year strong technology powerhouse will also include representation from various companies in its booth to provide consultative support for the Sharp printing systems, such as organizations specializing in finishing, custom print embellishments, light package printing, software solutions and helping digital embellishment print providers become more profitable designing, operating, selling and marketing embellished products.

Sharp's Production Press Product Lineup

"Today's savvy marketers are looking beyond digital to unique printing solutions that can showcase their brand identity and deliver their message effectively through eye-catching embellishments, such as metallic and neon color enhancements," said Dino Pagliarello, Vice President of Product Marketing and Production Print. "We are proud to bring our customers and resellers not only the top-of-the-line hardware that can do these types of jobs, but also the training, support and partner organizations that can help them leverage that hardware for maximum productivity and profit."

At Printing United, Sharp will exhibit its 6-color Digital Press, the BP-1200S launched in April that is specifically made for designers and print operators who want to add to their print offerings that can provide higher profit margins. The press boast speeds of up to 120 pages-per-minute (ppm), is equipped with a powerful Fiery® digital front end (DFE) and prints up to six colors in one pass, including CMYK, gold, silver, bright pink, textured and clear toners. Additionally, real-time color stabilization and precise paper handling as well as timesaving inline finishing options, such as square fold, crease, 2-edge trimming and a variety of folding options, provide consistent, professional results.

In addition to its color press, Sharp will also present its monochrome digital presses, launched in May. The 125 ppm BP-1250M and 136 ppm BP-1360M are powered by a Fiery® NX One Print Server and include real-time image quality adjustments and precise paper handling as well as an ultra-high output resolution at 2,400 x 2,400 dpi. Rich black solids and amazing halftones provide unrivaled, consistent print quality.

Sharp will also display the BP-90C80, one of its newest Pro Series color production models. This model prints at 80/80 ppm color/bw and is designed and built for the print-on-demand market, spanning all industries that have central reprographics departments (CRD) or in-plant print facilities. The Pro Series offers optional Fiery® Print Servers to achieve optimal color accuracy, image quality, consistency and streamlined workflow. These models extend Sharp's proprietary edge-to-edge printing to new sheet sizes, including long paper up to 26.3" and letter-sized sheets for full-bleed statement sized books and many other applications. Additionally, they bring many other key enhancements, such as increased print resolution up to 2,400 x 2,400 dpi, improved media handling up to 360 gsm/130lb cover and new crease and perforation dies with the GBC SmartPunch Plus option, just to name a few.

"We are investing heavily in production print, and we are here to stay," said Pagliarello. "That is why we are willing to not only provide superior products but also work with the experts in the industry to help support our customers' endeavors within this space. And that is why we are the right partner offering the right products for our customers and resellers."

Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA) is a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's Sharp Corporation, a global technology company which has been named to Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Company List. Sharp strives to help businesses achieve Simply Smarter work by helping companies manage workflow efficiently, create immersive and engaging environments, and increase productivity. SIICA offers a full suite of secure production printers, office printer and copier solutions, commercial displays and projectors, Dynabook laptops, management and productivity software and fully managed services. As a total solutions provider, Sharp has a reputation for innovation, quality, reliability, and industry-leading customer support expertise.

