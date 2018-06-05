Sharp To Present Display Solutions For Smarter Offices And Education Spaces At InfoComm 2018

"We are excited to present the market's most innovative display solutions at the preeminent event in the Pro AV industry," said Gary Bailer, Director of Product Planning and Marketing for Pro AV Products at Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America. "We look forward to demonstrating the benefits of our collaborative display solutions for creating smarter offices, smarter education spaces and smarter signage."

Here are some of the signage and display solutions Sharp will highlight at InfoComm 2018:

8K Ultra-HD 70" Class Preview

InfoComm visitors will have the chance to get up close and personal with Sharp's 8K 70" Class (69.5" diagonal) Ultra-HD LCD monitor, which comes off a hugely successful debut at the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show in April 2018. It took home three Best of Show Awards at NAB from NewBay's Digital Video, TV Technology and Sound & Video. The monitor provides the ultimate in high definition, conforming to the 8K Ultra-HD standard (7,680 x 4,320 pixels) and offering HDR (HLG/PQ) functionality with a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. Utilizing more than 33 million pixels, it also allows for applications in various settings, including broadcast, surveillance, video post-production, medical training, education and graphic arts. Sharp targets shipping the 8K Ultra-HD 70" Class monitor later this year.

8K Ultra-HD Multi-Display Video Wall

Attendees at Digital Signage Expo (DSE) 2018 got to see Sharp's 70" Class (69.5" diagonal) PN-V701 LCD displays configured in a 3x1 video wall. At InfoComm, visitors will now witness the world's largest LCD panel video wall, as Sharp showcases a 4x4 configuration with the PN-V701 displays. The 16 LCD panels each have a resolution of 1080p and together comprise a 280" diagonal wall in 8K resolution. The displays are ideal for stores and shops looking to turn heads, and with a bezel-to-bezel width of just 4.4 mm, large images on the video wall will appear natural and seamless. Additional features include SHARP Advanced Uniform Color Calibration Technology (UCCT), which can deliver uniformity of color and brightness across the entire video wall.

Recently Unveiled Smart Signage

Sharp is proud to have its new smart signage solutions at InfoComm 2018. Released earlier this year, the PN-B series is comprised of the 40" and 50" Class (39.5" and 49.5" diagonal, respectively), PN-B401/501 professional LCD displays, Sharp's first standalone solutions to feature SHARP Open Architecture Platform for digital signage. Engineered for 16x7 commercial operation, they offer easy ways to download, store and play content directly from the display, helping make digital signage more affordable and accessible than ever. These smart signage solutions include a powerful built-in quad-core SoC (System on a Chip) controller, which eliminates the need for a separate media player or PC.

Meanwhile, Sharp will also showcase the new PN-M series, consisting of the 40" and 50" Class (39.5" and 49.5" diagonal, respectively), PN-M401/501 professional LCD monitors. Providing 50 percent greater brightness than the PN-B series, the PN-M displays are specifically engineered for 24x7 commercial operation. Each PN-M series display features the same SoC controller as the PN-B series, driven by the Arm® Cortex®-A17 quad core processor (max. 1.8 GHz) with 2 GB memory and 8 GB storage, and integrates Android™ OS for third-party Android platform apps. Whether in landscape or portrait orientation, the displays can be installed face-up, face-down, or tilting forward or backward at an angle of up to 90 degrees. Designed for easy hanging installation, they can also be suspended from four corners of the rear housing with wires.

Sharp will have various collaborators in the booth showing smart signage applications on the PN-B and PN-M series displays.

Interactive 4K Ultra-HD AQUOS BOARD® Display Systems

Released earlier this year, the PN-L705H interactive display is Sharp's first 4K Ultra-HD addition to its award-winning AQUOS BOARD display line – the top selling interactive display line in B2B sales channels (according to PMA Research). It is Sharp's most sophisticated AQUOS BOARD interactive display yet, built for the most demanding business environments. It offers extremely fast response times and Ultra-HD resolution, alongside revolutionary writing comfort akin to a real pen-on-paper. The 70" Class (69.5" diagonal) Class display won "Best Concept Product" and "Best New Collaboration Board" at InfoComm 2017 by rAVe, and the "2017 Good Design Award" from the Japan Institute for Design Promotion.

InfoComm guests will also get to see a new larger class Ultra-HD display. The Sharp 80" Class (80.5" diagonal) PN-L805H boasts a viewing area nearly 1/3 greater in size than the PN-L705H. This new addition to Sharp's expanding 4K Ultra-HD AQUOS BOARD interactive display line is slated to ship in July 2018.

4K Ultra-HD Commercial Displays

Also released earlier this year, the 70" and 60" Class (69 43/64" and 60 5/64" diagonal, respectively), PN-UH701/601 4K Ultra-HD commercial LCD displays will be available for viewing at InfoComm 2018, after premiering at DSE in March. These economical displays are built for 16x7 commercial usage and designed to convey any message with true-to-life precision of 4K Ultra-HD resolution. Built-in tuner support and business-friendly features are packed into an elegantly slender frame for optimal elegance in commercial environments, allowing users to work in collaborative spaces the way they would at their desks.

40" Digital Poster Display Preview

Sharp will also present a technology preview of its 40" Class digital poster displays. The lightweight monitor is only 21 mm in thickness (10 mm at its thinnest point), decreasing how much it protrudes from the wall mounting. The digital poster display has a resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels. Because it is so thin and lightweight, it also reduces time and cost of installation and shipping.

About Sharp Electronics Corporation

Sharp Electronics Corporation is the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's Sharp Corporation. Sharp is a worldwide developer of one-of-a-kind home appliances, networked multifunctional office solutions, professional displays and energy systems. Sharp was honored as an inaugural Thomson Reuters Top 100 Global Technology Leader in 2018, recognized as one of the tech industry's most operationally sound and financially successful organizations.

About Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America

Sharp Imaging and information Company of America, a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, markets Sharp's business products, including professional and commercial displays. Through U.S. Professional Display Distributor sales channels, Sharp is the top selling volume and revenue share brand of 60"+ Professional Flat Panel Displays.* Sharp's professional and commercial displays are specially engineered for business applications and are offered in a wide range of sizes and varying capabilities. From high-impact displays for digital signage, to state-of-the-art ultra-narrow bezel video walls, to the award-winning AQUOS BOARD® interactive display systems, Sharp commercial and professional displays help you communicate, collaborate and disseminate information brilliantly. For more information, visit our website at siica.sharpusa.com.

*Results based on PMA Research, the large screen displays experts, U.S. Distributor Flat Panel Tracking Service report, February 2018. Results are not an endorsement of Sharp. Any reliance on these results is at the third party's own judgement and/or responsibility. Visit pmaresearch.com for more information.

For more information on Sharp's business products, contact Sharp Electronics Corporation, 100 Paragon Drive, Montvale, N.J., 07645. For online product information, visit our website at siica.sharpusa.com.

Peppercomm for Sharp

Paul Merchan

212.931.6172

PMerchan@peppercomm.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sharp-to-present-display-solutions-for-smarter-offices-and-education-spaces-at-infocomm-2018-300659838.html

SOURCE Sharp Electronics Corporation USA

