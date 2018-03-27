Sharp To Showcase Smart Signage Solutions, New Alliances And Preview 8K Technology At Digital Signage Expo 2018

"We are super excited about the products and alliances that we will be highlighting this year at DSE," said Gary Bailer, Director of Product Planning & Marketing, Pro AV Products, Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America. "With the office becoming increasingly collaborative, we are proud to showcase our new products that demonstrate how we can efficiently work together."

This year, Sharp will be showcasing collaborations with third-party software companies for the SHARP Open Architecture Platform technology found in upcoming smart signage displays, as well as alliances in Sharp's sales channels, as integrators and channel partners work together to provide creative solutions. To date, Sharp has 17 global alliances for the SHARP Open Architecture Platform technology. Of these, Sharp will be demonstrating solutions from six in the booth, including Revel Digital, Ping HD, Enplug, Navori Labs, Onsign TV and Capital Networks Limited.

New Smart Digital Signage Solutions

A number of new products will be featured at DSE this year, including the recently launched 40" Class (39.5" diagonal) PN-B401 and 50" Class (49.5" diagonal) PN-B501 professional LCD displays, Sharp's first stand-alone solutions to feature the SHARP Open Architecture Platform for digital signage. These displays offer users easy ways to download, store and play content directly from the display, helping make digital signage more affordable and accessible than ever. These smart signage solutions include a powerful built-in quad-core SoC (System on a Chip) controller, which eliminates the need for a separate media player or PC. The PN-B Series displays also offer great mounting flexibility. Whether in landscape or portrait orientation, the displays can be installed face-up, face-down, or tilting forward or backward at an angle of up to 90 degrees. Designed for easy hanging installation, they can also be suspended from four corners of the rear housing with wires. The PN-B Series is engineered for 16x7 commercial operation.

Sharp will also preview two upcoming 40" Class and 50" Class Smart Signage displays that provide 50% greater brightness and are specifically engineered for 24x7 commercial operation. The new PN-M401 and PN-M501 Sharp Smart Signage products will launch over the next two months.

4K Ultra-HD Monitors for Far-Reaching Impact

In addition to the new Smart Signage displays, Sharp will showcase its new PN-UH Series 4K Ultra-HD Commercial displays, which are available as 70" Class (69 48/64" diagonal) and 60" Class (60 5/64" diagonal) sizes. These economical displays are built for 16x7 commercial usage and designed to convey any message with true-to-life precision of 4K Ultra-HD resolution. Built-in tuner support and business-friendly features are packed into an elegantly slender frame for optimal elegance in out-of-home, commercial environments.

Interactive Signage

Sharp's award-winning AQUOS BOARD® interactive display systems may be best known for their use in meeting rooms and classrooms, but they are equally suitable for engaging interactive signage applications. Sharp's first 4K Ultra-HD interactive display, which was recently launched and joined the AQUOS BOARD interactive display system line, will be seen on display at DSE. The new 70" Class (69.5" diagonal) PN-L705H is Sharp's most sophisticated AQUOS BOARD model yet, offering extremely fast response times and ultra-HD resolution, alongside revolutionary writing comfort akin to a real pen-on-paper.

Additionally, Sharp will showcase its new 50" Class (49.5" diagonal) PN-L501C AQUOS BOARD interactive display that joins the 40" Class (39.5" diagonal) PN-L401C model. They are uniquely engineered for very flexible mounting alternatives including portrait or landscape orientation; as well as, flush, face-up, tilt forward or tilt backward mounting.

8K Technology Preview

Finally, Sharp will showcase an amazing demonstration of its future 8K technology with its 70" (69.5" diagonal) display, featuring over 33 million pixels – which is 16 times the pixel resolution of 1080p. This preview features Sharp's 8K upscaling, wide-color gamut, Mega-Contrast (Dynamic Range Expansion), and HDR (HLG-PQ) technologies, that together produce overwhelming visual reality, with images appearing as if they were real, and with detail never seen before.

About Sharp Electronics Corporation

Sharp Electronics Corporation is the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's Sharp Corporation. Sharp is a worldwide developer of one-of-a-kind home appliances, networked multifunctional office solutions, professional displays, robotics and energy systems. Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America, a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, markets Sharp's business products, including MX Series multifunction printer (MFP) systems, professional and commercial displays and Skywell™ atmospheric water generators.

About Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America

Through U.S. Professional Display Distributor sales channels, Sharp is the top selling volume and revenue share brand of 60"+ Professional Flat Panel Displays.* Sharp's professional and commercial displays are specially engineered for business applications and are offered in a wide range of sizes and varying capabilities. From high-impact displays for digital signage, to state-of-the-art ultra-narrow bezel video walls, to the award-winning AQUOS BOARD interactive display systems, Sharp commercial and professional displays help you communicate, collaborate and disseminate information brilliantly. For more information, visit our website at siica.sharpusa.com.

*Results based on PMA Research, the large screen displays experts, U.S. Distributor Flat Panel Tracking Service report, February 2018. Results are not an endorsement of Sharp. Any reliance on these results is at the third party's own judgement and/or responsibility. Visit pmaresearch.com for more information.

For more information on Sharp's business products, contact Sharp Electronics Corporation, 100 Paragon Drive, Montvale, N.J., 07645. For online product information, visit our website at siica.sharpusa.com.

Become a fan of SIICA on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram and watch us on YouTube.

Peppercomm Contact:

Paul Merchan

212.931.6172

pmerchan@peppercomm.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sharp-to-showcase-smart-signage-solutions-new-alliances-and-preview-8k-technology-at-digital-signage-expo-2018-300618802.html

SOURCE Sharp Electronics Corporation USA