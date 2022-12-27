Sharp to Take Part in CES 2023, Major US Tech Event

Booth Area Exhibits

New Energy LC-LH Indoor Photovoltaic Device [exhibited for the first time outside of Japan]

By combining dye-sensitized solar cells, which according to Sharp can convert indoor light into electricity with high efficiency, and Sharp's LCD technology, this device achieves power generating efficiency approximately double that of typical solar cells used in clocks and calculators. Applicable not only to a variety of small appliances, it can also help reduce environmental impacts by replacing disposable batteries.

Perovskite Solar Cell [prototype]

Thin, lightweight, and flexible next-generation solar cells with high power generation efficiency that can be manufactured at low cost with low energy consumption. It makes installation possible in places that were previously difficult due to problems such as load capacity and configuration.

Automotive Passenger Seat Monitor Using Viewing Angle Control Display

(Passenger Information Display) [exhibited for the first time outside of Japan]

Proprietary backlight technology controls the viewing angle of the display so that the image on the passenger seat monitor cannot be seen from the driver's seat while driving, helping to ensure safe and comfortable driving.

Driver Monitoring System [prototype; exhibited for the first time]

A camera module integrated into the dashboard display detects the driver's line of sight, head position and orientation, and eye blink pattern to assess driver status. Drowsiness can also be detected.

Click Display [exhibited for the first time outside of Japan]

A newly developed display that combines a highly sensitive pressure sensor and haptics technology*. Arrow keys, volume control buttons, and the like can be formed with convex or concave shapes. Smooth touch operation similar to smartphones, plus operability with a click feeling like physical keys can be achieved on the same display. Supports smooth and easy operation of car navigation systems, air conditioners, audio systems, and the like.

*Technology that enables tactile feedback to be obtained through vibrations and other motions.

Automotive Solar Cells [exhibited for the first time outside of Japan]

In addition to lightweight and flexible compound solar cells of a practical size that have achieved the world's highest conversion efficiency of 32.65%*6, Sharp will introduce silicon-based solar cell modules for automobiles. Proposed applications include the aerospace and aviation fields, such as artificial satellites, which require high efficiency and light weight, and vehicles such as EVs.

AR/VR Head-Mounted Display (HMD) [prototype; exhibited for the first time]

Sharp will exhibit advanced devices such as an ultra-high-resolution display, an ultra-high-speed autofocus camera module (using a polymer lens), and an ultra-lightweight HMD prototype for VR equipped with an ultra-compact proximity sensor.

World's Thinnest Ultra-Compact Camera Module [exhibited for the first time]

The world's thinnest ultra-compact camera module with a height of less than 2mm that can be used for sensing applications such as eye tracking.

Compact ToF*7 Distance Sensor

Installing this sensor on an HMD unit or controller will help the HMD wearer avoid collisions with people and objects.