Sharp Token Announces Launch on Coinstore Exchange

NEW YORK, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Token, the highly anticipated "Learn2Earn" and "Spend2Grow" utility token officially launches May 7th on the Coinstore exchange. The Sharp Token is a utility reward token focused on tech education, learning, and community member growth.

"Cutting-edge technologies such as AI and Web3 are difficult to learn. We're gamifying tech learning, certification, and IT recruitment by using Sharp Token as the incentive for developers to learn and get certified." said Praveen Kumar, Director of Sharp Innovation Foundation.

SHARP is listed on Coinstore.

The Sharp Economy

The Sharp Economy, created and managed by Sharp Innovation Foundation, revolves around the personal and professional growth of community members. It's designed for growth-focused, purpose-driven communities.

Learn2Earn Utility

The Sharp Economy gives users a feeling of ownership and empowerment by earning tangible rewards while they are learning. Learning is gamified, and learners can earn tokens, badges NFTs, get on the leadership board and compete with other community members.

Users can earn tokens in many ways, including learning new technologies via online courses and tutorials, replying to forum questions, posting code examples, sharing articles, writing eBooks, speaking at events, collaborating on projects, and participating in hackathons.

Spend2Grow Utility

Users can spend their earned tokens on their growth by buying eBooks, training, and completing certifications. They can also spend their tokens on bounties and hiring mentors to help with their projects and growth.

Launching for Millions of Software Developers

The Sharp Innovation Foundation has partnered with several communities including CSharpCorner, which has 29.4 million annual visitors and 3 million registered members. The Sharp Token will also be used with other communities such as CSharpTV, Web3Universe, and HackIndia.

Coinstore Launch

As of May 7th, investors can purchase Sharp Token (SHARP) on Coinstore, a world leading digital asset trading platform that focuses on emerging high-growth markets. Based in Singapore, Coinstore boasts over 5 million registered users in 175 countries with target markets in Indonesia, India, and Nigeria.

Coinstore provides users with a wide range of tradable high-quality assets, superior trading experiences and higher investment returns. The platform anticipates surpassing 10 million users by 2025.

Commenting on the Coinstore partnership, Kumar says "Coinstore's secure platform, strong team, entrepreneurial culture and vibrant Web3 focused community make it a natural fit for the Sharp Token launch as we move forward with our goal to harnesses the power of blockchain and emerging technologies to empower community engagement and dynamic growth, while driving the holistic development of individuals."

