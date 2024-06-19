Sharp Token Available on BitMart

PHILADELPHIA, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Token, the highly anticipated "Learn2Earn" and "Spend2Grow" utility token will be available June 19, 2024 on the BitMart exchange. The Sharp Token is a utility reward token focused on tech education, learning, and community member growth.

"Cutting-edge technologies such as AI and Web3 are difficult to learn. We're gamifying tech learning, certification, and IT recruitment by using Sharp Token as the incentive for developers to learn and get certified," said Praveen Kumar, Director of Sharp Innovation Foundation.

The Sharp Economy

The Sharp Economy, created and managed by Sharp Innovation Foundation, is the first education and growth digital economy for growth-focused, purpose-driven communities focusing on the personal and professional growth of its members.

Launching for Millions of Software Developers

The Sharp Innovation Foundation has partnered with one of the largest communities of software developers, CSharpCorner, which has 29.4 million annual visitors and 3 million registered members. The Sharp Token will also be used within other communities such as CSharpTV, Web3Universe, and HackIndia.

Learn2Earn Utility

The Sharp Economy gives users a feeling of ownership and empowerment by earning tangible rewards while they learn. Learning is gamified, so learners can earn tokens, badges, NFTs, get on a leadership board, and compete with other members.

Users can earn tokens in many ways, including learning new technologies via online courses and tutorials, replying to forum questions, posting code examples, sharing articles, writing eBooks, speaking at events, collaborating on projects, and participating in hackathons.

Spend2Grow Utility

Users can spend their earned tokens on their growth by buying eBooks, training, and completing certifications. They can also spend their tokens on bounties and hiring mentors to help with their projects and growth.

BitMart Launch

As of June 19th, investors can purchase Sharp Token (SHARP) on BitMart, a premier global digital asset trading platform with millions of users worldwide. Ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinGecko, BitMart is an evolving and growing platform that offers its users 1500+ trading pairs with competitive fees, 24/7 customer support, advanced security systems and ease of use.

Commenting on the partnership, Kumar says, "BitMart's interest in crypto's potential to drive innovation and its vibrant Web3 focused community make it a natural fit for Sharp Token as we move forward with our goal to harnesses the power of blockchain and emerging technologies to empower community engagement and dynamic growth, while driving the holistic development of individuals."

Download Sharp Rewards App: Apple or Android

SOURCE CSharp Inc