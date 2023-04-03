Sharp Tooling Solutions Launches Innovative New Fixturing Product: CHXflex

CHXflex simplifies the process of positioning workpieces while increasing accuracy within measurement environments, creating cycle time reductions at a fraction of the cost.

ROMEO, Mich., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Tooling Solutions (Sharp) announces its newest product, CHXflex, to be showcased at the Assembly Show South in Nashville, Tennessee April 4-6th. Manufactured and warehoused in Michigan, this competitively priced product line from Sharp supports customers' needs for inspection fixtures within either metrology-based or traditional CMM measurement applications.

After working with several different styles of inspection fixtures, Dan Friz, Sharp's President, and Tim Kavanaugh, Sharp's Business Unit Director, realized that most of the products on the market were either costly or inflexible to adapt to changing needs inherent in the tooling and metrology process – particularly when it came to electric vehicle manufacturing. The solution came to life with CHXflex, and Sharp knew it had a product that met customer specifications at a fraction of the cost.

"After sitting down and listening to our customers, a common theme of a void in the inspection process was apparent. Through working closely with our customers' internal teams, Sharp was able to take their direct input and develop a new product line to fill the gap within the evolving inspection industry. This is a great example of Sharp's ingenuity and collaborative approach to solving customers' needs, and now we get to share this innovation with other companies looking to streamline their inspection process," said Friz. Kavanaugh added, "This product has truly redefined how it can support our customers' need for speed to market within the mobility industry as they support the launch of their programs."

Through CHXflex, Sharp innovated a three-step process that includes positioning, locating, and securing a workpiece within an inspection environment. Whether this inspection involves a coordinate measuring machine (CMM), measuring arm, laser tracker, or vision system, the goal of the fixture is to hold the part securely and repeatedly. The CHXflex product line includes standard components such as: adjustable nets, retractable pin blocks, pivot blocks, small clamp packages, and shimmable adapter plates. Users of this multi-use product line can engineer fixture solutions that save time while increasing accuracy.

Based in metro-Detroit, Sharp Tooling Solutions' history and capabilities in the mobility industry are sought out to engineer and manufacture solutions that enable our customers to produce world-class vehicles. Sharp's mission is future-focused, and as the mobility industry continues to evolve with new technologies, Sharp is positioned to grow alongside its customers. To find out more about Sharp and CHXflex, visit their website at www.sharptoolingsolutions.com/products/CHXflex/ or at Booth #459 at the Assembly Show South April 4-6th.

