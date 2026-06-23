Sharp Unveils New High-Speed Color Office Series Featuring Enhanced Productivity and Performance

New high-speed color document systems leverage Sharp's latest technology to help businesses maximize productivity, workflow efficiency and data security

MONTVALE, N.J., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA), a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation (SEC) announces the new BP-80C70 and BP-80C80 high-speed color document systems, designed to meet the demands of today's fast-paced departmental environments. Powered by Sharp's latest controller technology, these new models deliver output speeds of up to 70 and 80 pages per minute while offering enhanced workflow efficiency, advanced security features and improved media handling capabilities.

New high-speed color document systems leverage Sharp’s latest technology to help businesses maximize productivity, workflow efficiency and data security

As successors to the MX-7081 and MX-8081 models, the new BP High-Speed Color Office Series shares common features and security architecture with Sharp's BP Color Advanced Series workgroup models, while introducing several significant enhancements focused on performance and reliability.

The BP-80C70 and BP-80C80 can print at full engine speed on heavy media up to 220 gsm, helping businesses maintain productivity without compromising quality. AI-assisted image processing technology helps optimize resolution, compression and document alignment by correcting skewed pages and detecting original document sizes in real time.

Designed for today's evolving workplace environments, the new models deliver seamless compatibility with Microsoft Entra ID authentication, the Microsoft Modern Print Platform, and the latest Fiery® FS700 software platform, including simultaneous Sharp and Fiery driver support for enhanced workflow integration. The series also incorporates advanced air-assist technology to provide reliable media handling across a broad range of media types and weights, helping maintain consistent productivity and output quality. The BP-80C70 and BP-80C80 offer a full range of professional finishing options, including the GBC SmartPunch Plus, enabling businesses to bring more complex jobs in-house.

Leading security technology is built into the new BP High-Speed Color Office Series to help organizations better protect sensitive business information. Key features include BIOS integrity checks at startup, real-time intrusion detection, and available anti-malware protection powered by Bitdefender® to help safeguard against hackers and malicious intrusions. In addition, cloud-based device management through the Sharp Synappx Manage platform helps dealers improve serviceability and operational efficiency with AI-enhanced support tools.

"The BP-80C70 and BP-80C80 are designed to deliver the speed, performance and reliability today's businesses require," said Dino Pagliarello, Vice President, Product Management and Production Print, Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America. "From AI-enhanced image processing and faster scanning speeds to expanded media support and advanced security, these new systems help organizations improve productivity while supporting evolving workplace demands."

The new BP-80C70 and BP-80C80 document systems are available for immediate ordering. Models can be purchased directly through Sharp or through an authorized dealership.

About Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America

Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA) is a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's Sharp Corporation—a global technology company recently named to Fortune magazine's 2025 World's Most Admired Companies list. SIICA helps businesses achieve Simply Smarter work through secure production printers, office print solutions, commercial displays, laptops, software, and managed services. Sharp's commitment to innovation, quality, and customer support remains unmatched in the industry.

For more information on Sharp's business products, visit our website at business.sharpusa.com. Become a fan of Sharp business products on Facebook, follow us on X, LinkedIn and Instagram and watch us on YouTube.

Peppercomm for Sharp

Paul Merchan

212.931.6172

[email protected]

SOURCE Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA)